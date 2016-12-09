Movie Reviews

Allied

Paramount

In this World War II romantic drama from director Robert Zemeckis and screenwriter Steven Knight, a Canadian wing commander (Brad Pitt) and a French resistance fighter (Marion Cotillard) with a murky past pretend to be husband and wife as part of an espionage operation before falling in love for real and making a hasty marriage. Their union flourishes until the officer is suddenly informed by British intelligence that his spouse may not be the person she appears to be. In fact, she may be passing secrets to the enemy. At that point, the story gains traction as stiff-upper-lip style military duty competes with lush romantic pathos. Apparently in an effort to demonstrate that they are lustily in love, Zemeckis takes repeated peeks into his protagonists’ bedroom, thereby considerably restricting the appropriate audience for his film. Strong sexual content, including brief but graphic premarital sex, an aberrant act, upper female and rear nudity, some combat violence, occasional profanity, frequent rough language. L; R

Bad Santa 2

Broad Green

As soul-deadening as its squalid urban setting, this follow-up to the 2003 original attempts to mine laughs out of human degradation. While planning a robbery at a corrupt Chicago charity, an alcoholic safe-cracker (Billy Bob Thornton) somehow manages to desecrate more Christmastime traditions than might seem possible. Director Mark Waters’ film goes far beyond the tropes of dark comedy to give a sour portrayal of hell on earth. Some gun violence, strong sexual content, including aberrant acts, full nudity and low-minded banter, pervasive profane, rough and crude language. O; R

Bleed for This

Open Road

Fact-based boxing drama about Vinny “The Pazmanian Devil” Pazienza (Miles Teller), a lightweight champ from Cranston, Rhode Island, who mounted an incredible comeback after breaking his neck outside the ring in the late 1980s. Using a spare script and unadorned visual style, writer-director Ben Younger boils the story down to its essentials, and Teller delivers a phenomenal performance alongside Aaron Eckhart in the role of his trainer. While the film’s depiction of the physical suffering inherent in the so-called “sweet science” stays within the bounds of taste, the dialogue is another matter. The preponderance of foul talk is such that it disqualifies this aesthetically impressive movie from receiving approbation. Considerable nonlethal violence, upper female and partial nudity, a few harrowing medical procedures, excessive rough language, much profanity, some crude banter. O; R

Moana

Disney

The eponymous heroine of Disney’s 56th animated film is a spunky Polynesian princess (voice of Auli’i Cravalho) who seeks not a boyfriend but a grand adventure on the high seas. Racing against time, she must join forces with a demigod (voice of Dwayne Johnson) to vanquish evil and restore the natural order. As directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, the film is an entertaining romp, gloriously rendered in 3-D, with a delightful array of characters and toe-tapping songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame. There are also good lessons about family, friendship and the need to be responsible. But Christian parents may be concerned upon finding the story line steeped in indigenous mythology, and presenting a view of creation at odds with the biblical account. While well-catechized teens will likely slough these elements off as mere fantasy, their impressionable juniors could be confused. Nonscriptural religious ideas, mildly scary action sequences, occasional bathroom humor. A-II; PG

Rules Don’t Apply

Fox

A small-town beauty queen and aspiring actress (Lily Collins) becomes one of the many fetching would-be stars summoned to 1950s Hollywood by eccentric RKO Pictures owner Howard Hughes (Warren Beatty, who also wrote and directed). Like her peers, she’s housed in style and assigned a chauffeur (Alden Ehrenreich), part of whose job is to report any misbehavior with men he might observe. Despite strict rules against fraternizing, the two fall for each other. But the looming, though often invisible, presence of their increasingly unhinged employer complicates matters in unexpected ways. Religion plays a prominent part in Beatty’s loosely fact-based blend of comedy and drama: both main characters are hired by Hughes in part because they are devout Protestants. The slightly sneering script portrays their faith-based sexual mores as naive and repressive and their eventual loss of innocence as at least partially liberating. Artistically, their love story sits uncomfortably beside the awkwardly humorous spectacle of a brilliant billionaire slowly going bonkers. An ambivalent depiction of Christian faith, semi-graphic scenes of premarital sex, some distasteful visual humor, mature themes, including abortion, several profanities, at least one use each of rough and crude language, a few crass terms. L; PG-13

Shut In

EuropaCorp

Weak and sometimes confusing psychological thriller that unfortunately blurs the line between mental illness and murderous activity, reviving a stereotype that should have expired decades ago. Naomi Watts plays a widowed psychologist in rural Maine struggling to care for her stepson (Charlie Heaton) after he was paralyzed in the car accident that killed her husband. Director Farren Blackburn and screenwriter Christina Hodson try to give the story a fresh twist. But their ideas are all as cold as the film’s snowy setting. Brief partial nudity, fleeting rough and crude language. A-III; PG-13