Pope meets director Martin Scorsese

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – The morning after screening his film, “Silence,” for about 300 Jesuits, the U.S. director Martin Scorsese had a private audience with Pope Francis.

During the 15-minute audience Nov. 30, Pope Francis told Scorsese that he had read Japanese author Shusaku Endo’s historical novel, “Silence,” which inspired the film. The book and film are a fictionalized account of the persecution of Christians in 17th-century Japan; the central figures are Jesuit missionaries.

Pope Francis spoke to Scorsese, his wife and two daughters about the early Jesuit missions to Japan.

In an interview taped after he met the pope, Scorsese said the pope had told him that he hopes the film “bears fruit.”