Identify those making a positive difference in your life

Thank You

When no one was there, you

was there for me

When nobody cared, you still

cared for me

If everyone leave you, be here

with me

I hope that you’re hearing me

You keep me humble, keep me focused every day

You know how to put a smile on my face

When I think about you, all my worries fade

You say you’ll love ’til forever and that’ll never change

Refrain:

Oh-oh, I hear your words

Oh-oh, they don’t go unno- ticed

Oh-oh, I feel your love

You know without you I got nothing, I got nothing

Without you I got nothing, I got nothing

But if I are loyal, you know I adore you

Without you I got nothing, I got nothing

So I wanna, I wanna, I wanna thank you

I wanna, I wanna, I wanna thank you

I wanna, I wanna, I wanna thank you

No one knows how to love me like you do (like you do)

I could bring your dream to life, oh, all because of you (hey)

You help me when I’m feeling low (feeling low)

You let me know I’m not alone (I’m not alone)

You say you’ll love me ’til for ever, so I’mma love you, too (love you, too)

(Repeat refrain.)

Me haffa thank you for the times you stick around now

All the times you had me back and held me down, down

Pick me up from off the floor and off the ground then

Keep it much when I’m 100, you 1,000

You more than me lover, you more than me friend

Ah, you number one and me just can’t pretend

Tell ’em already, but here me again

You me be friends, ah

(Repeat refrain.)

I wanna, I wanna, I wanna thank you

I wanna, I wanna, I wanna thank you

I wanna, I wanna, I wanna thank you

Sung by: Meghan Trainor, featuring Rock City |Copyright 2016, Epic, Sony

Twenty-two-year-old Meghan Trainor has had a meteoric rise in the world of pop/rock. Out this year was her second disc “Thank You.” Several of her songs on this album are musical collaborations with other recognized artists, including Virgin Islands hip-hop/reggae duo Rock City on the album’s title track.

The song is meant as a statement of gratitude to her burgeoning number of fans who have carried Trainor to rock stardom. However, “Thank You” can apply to any of our lives.

The song’s character speaks to unidentified others and tells them that “when no one was there, you were there for me, when nobody cared, you still cared for me.” Further, these individuals “keep me humble” and “put a smile on my face.” When she thinks about those who have supported her, she sees that “no one knows how to love me like you do.” For all these and other reasons, she makes it clear that “I wanna thank you.”

We all should identify who are the people in our own lives who support us in this manner. Who are the individuals who often see the good in you, challenge you to respond to it and, thus, believe in the gifts that God has placed in your life? Who are those who can always lift your spirit even when you feel discouraged or disappointed?

I challenge you to identify five individuals who are making a positive difference in your life. After doing this, I bring you an additional challenge: Go to the store and purchase each of them a card and write a well-thought-out message about how much you want to thank them for how each of them has specifically blessed your life.

In today’s Facebook/Snapchat world, buying a card and crafting a personal message is a rare gesture of caring. Expressing genuine gratitude deserves this touch.

Listening to the lyrics of this song prompts me to think of the one who forever supports each our lives. God gave you the chance to experience human life so that you might experience all the wonder, challenges and grace life can hold. Even when you face such difficulty that you cannot feel love, God’s love remains.

If you can open your heart to God just a little bit, his love will begin to guide you toward healing the hurt that you feel. God waits, always ready to find new ways that love can help to heal what you are experiencing.

Martin is an Indiana pastoral counselor who reviews current music for Catholic News Service. Write to: chmartin@hughes.net, or at 7125 West CR, 200 South, Rockport, IN 47635, or like this column on Facebook at “Charlie Martin’s Today’s Music Columns.”