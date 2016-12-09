EDITORIAL: Politicizing Christmas

Make no mistake, this day was inevitable.

The state of Oregon, or at least several public school districts in the state, are requesting that Christ be eliminated from Christmas. Even jolly old St. Nick, he of the white beard who delivers toys to boys and girls everywhere, is being kicked to the curb.

In western Portland, staff members of a local high school received a note saying they were allowed to decorate their offices or doors with the caveat they “refrain” from using religious-themed decorations or images “like Santa Claus.” In other words, crosses, nativity sets and old, fat men in red suits were to be stowed with yesterday’s garbage.

The memo goes on to say that many students do not feel comfortable or perhaps not even allowed to participate in “holiday-based or religious” activities and that such offensive symbols depicting Christ or Santa Claus might be considered an “affront to them.”

The action by the Oregon schools is another sign of a society that has lost its moral compass, one that continues its attempt to remove the divine out of modern lexicon.

By its very name, Christmas is about Christ, celebrating his birth as the savior to all. Rather than glorifying Christ, however, attempts to sanitize Christmas by removing him from the celebration named after his birth does nothing more than deify consumerism, materialism, commercialism and an “ism” to be named later.

One also has to question the motives of execrating Santa Claus. Through the years St. Nick has lost any semblance of religious symbolism, and has become a part of the secular Christmas folklore.

One cannot deny these odd “requests” from professional educators who bear the responsibility of molding the minds of young people in Oregon come at a crossroads in our nation’s history, a time that has seen a spike in racial violence, civil unrest, lawlessness and a blistering, intensely divisive presidential campaign. Senseless violence in the past two weeks in Baton Rouge, Hammond and New Orleans are further evidence of a splintered society lacking cohesiveness drifting toward social anarchy.

Football fans in Philadelphia are perhaps best remembered nationally for once booing Santa Claus during a game. Now, Santa may feel the wrath of an entire nation, along with Christ, who is truly the only reason for this joyous season.