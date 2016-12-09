Advent: waiting for what?

We all outgrow the child’s Christmas, the waiting for Santa Claus. Unfortunately, Advent, the church’s season of waiting for Christmas can seem artificial too. The baby Jesus was born 2016 years ago. What is the point of waiting for that event again?

Advent is not an exercise in “Let’s pretend.” It is a journey, year after year, into the deeper reality of our lives. While the “Word became flesh, and lived among us” 2,000 plus years ago, the entry of God into our personal lives is still unfinished. As long as we breathe, there is more of our life to open, to unlock. There is always more of us that we might let God enter. God wants to take on our flesh, to act through us. Like his son, we have a mission in this world.

At Mass, in response to the proclamation, “The mystery of faith” after the consecration of the bread and wine, one of the responses we can make is: “Christ has died, Christ has risen, Christ will come again.” Advent is the time for us to pay special attention to that “coming again.” Christ will come again – at the end of the world, at the end of our life, and now at this time in our life if we are prepared to receive him. As Isaiah wrote, “You, O Lord are our Father, we are the clay and you are the potter: we are all the work of your hands.”

When the world will end, none of us knows. There is not much we can do to extend the time of our own lives except exercise, listen to our doctor and practice clean living. But then, Bishop Ott did all of that and died at 65 of liver cancer. When he was diagnosed, a classmate said, “Stanley, you just set back clean living twenty years!” Advent tells us in the words of Jesus, “Be on your guard!” It is time to stop procrastinating, to be on our guard against letting our life slip away without doing the things we should be doing.

Spirituality is a genuine concern of many people today. There is one writer I have read, John Shea, who writes about how we can ground our “spirit formation” in the feast of Christmas and our Advent preparation for it. I love his book “Starlight: Beholding the Christmas Miracle All Year Long.”

It helps that he quotes some of my favorite poets.

Shea’s theme is that Scripture is the record of the founding experience of Christianity, the experience of God in Jesus Christ. This experience is renewed through analogous experiences as it has moved to different places and different times. We call the record of that movement Christian tradition, and through the practice of our faith we are creating the continuance of that tradition. Despite the commerciality of Christmas and the frantic preparation of gift-buying, tree decorating and party attending and for young couples, the pressure to make their family Christmas something their children will always cherish, Christmas is the beginning of God’s perfect revelation of himself as a God who loves us, redeems us and transforms us into agents in his plan of salvation. The incarnation of God’s spirit, complete and perfect in Jesus, continues in us to the extent that our sinfulness, business and selfishness allows it. Christmas, like St. Paul, asks us, “Do you not know that you are temples of the Holy Spirit?”

Shea captures this beautifully, quoting Phyllis McGinley’s poetic rewrite of the Italian folktale of Befana. (Befana was a grumpy old Jewish woman, a precursor to Santa Claus, who sold charcoal. She chased away the three wise men seeking the location of the Christ child. Upon hearing the shepherds’ story, she repented and began looking for him but never found him. To this day she gives Christmas gifts to good Italian children and charcoal to those not-so-good.) McGinley, one of our better American poets, updated Befana, making her a housewife.

“Befana, the Housewife, scrubbing her pane

Saw three old sages ride down the lane,

Saw three grey travellers pass her door-

Gaspar, Balthazar, Melchior. “Where journey you, sirs?” she asked of them.

Balthazar answered, “To Bethlehem,

For we have news of a marvelous thing.

Born in a stable is Christ the King.”

“Give Him my welcome!”

Then Gaspar smiled,

“Come with us, mistress, to greet the child.”

“Oh, happily, happily would I fare,

Were my dusting through and I’d polished the stair.”

Old Melchior leaned on his saddle horn.

“Then send but a gift to the small Newborn.”

“Oh, gladly, gladly I’d send Him one,

Were the hearthstone swept and my weaving done.

As soon as ever I’ve baked my bread,

I’ll fetch Him a pillow for His head,

And a coverlet too,” Befana said.

“When the rooms are aired and the linen dry,

I’ll look at the Babe.”

But the Three rode by.

She worked for a day and a night and a day,

Then, gifts in her hands, took up her way.

But she never found where the Christ Child lay.

And still she wanders at Christmastide,

Houseless, whose house was all her pride.

Whose heart was tardy, whose gifts were late;

Wanders, and knocks at every gate.

Crying, “Good people, the bells begin!

Put off your toiling and let love in.”

That is why we spend Advent longing and waiting and praying that when Christmas arrives, we will be prepared to let into our hearts God’s perfect expression of his love for us.

