Card ministry allows inmates to share Christmas joy with others

By Rachele Smith

The Catholic Commentator

Shortly before Thanksgiving, a package arrived for volunteers and staff working with prison ministries in the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

As anticipated, the package contained unused Christmas cards intended for the prison ministry’s annual collection.

But this wasn’t just a simple donation of cards. According to Laverne Klier, a Joseph Homes case manager who assists with the program through Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge’s prison ministry, the package also represented the positive impact this ministry has had in the community.

“It was from Napoleonville and had $7 in postage paid on it. The postage cost more than the cards inside, but it shows how much the sender wanted to make sure we received them,” she said.

Klier explained the Christmas card collection, which has been ongoing for some 15 years, allows an inmate to send holiday greetings through the mail to family and friends.

“Often family members do not live near the facility where an inmate is assigned or the family doesn’t have the funds to visit often, so when you receive a card from someone incarcerated, just imagine how uplifting that must be,” she said.

Linda Fjeldsjo, the diocese’s coordinator of prison ministry and Joseph Homes, added that some prisoners, especially those without a family, may elect to send Christmas cards to other inmates, prison volunteers or guards, helping to spread the true meaning of the holiday within the prison itself.

Deacon Nat Garofalo at Mater Dolorosa Church in Independence said the Christmas card ministry is well received by the prisoners. Garofalo, who has helped extensively during the past eight years with card collection in the northeast deanery, called it an “attitude of gratitude.”

“The inmates look forward to this every year and are very grateful they can send cards,” he said, adding each prisoner typically receives about three to five cards each year to send to others.

Depending on donations and what each jail allows, some cards may already have a stamp affixed, but if not, an inmate only has to purchase one from the prison commissary.

“All they have to do is sign it and address it. Of course, prison officials do check all of their correspondence, but this program makes it easy,” Garofalo said.

Working closely with local sheriffs, Garofalo said he is mindful about following protocols for bringing items into a prison. Typically, he and his wife, Jeanette, along with students from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Hammond, have a workday where all donated cards are reviewed and properly prepared for distribution to inmates.

Garofalo estimates he receives from 5,000 to 6,000 cards annually, mostly from parishioners attending churches in the northeast deanery.

“Never less than 4,000,” he said, adding that through the years, he has become known throughout the parish for working with the card collection, and it has created many spontaneous conversations in some rather unexpected places.

“I was at the Strawberry Festival one time, and someone came up to me and said, ‘Dan, I have some cards for you,'” he said.

Just for the record, Garofalo is okay with these unsolicited gatherings as it means more opportunities for the ministry. He also offered an explanation to the generosity of so many.

“To receive such a high number of cards tells you that people support this program, and it means a lot to the general Catholic population in this area,” he said.

Garofalo noted that Christmas cards and stamps are collected year round. If you would like to participate, simply drop off your donation at CCDBR offices, located on the campus of the Catholic Life Center.