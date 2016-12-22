iGive Catholic successful

The Catholic Commentator

A unique online charitable giving campaign that was making its debut in the Diocese of Baton Rouge shattered organizers’ expectations, even doubling up a similar secular campaign in the community, according to Tammy Abshire, diocesan director of stewardship.

The final tallies revealed the #iGiveCatholic campaign raised $89,000 in the Diocese of Baton Rouge and $1.8 million statewide among the six dioceses and the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Collectively, nearly 7,000 gifts were received for 300 Catholic parishes, schools and ministries across Louisiana.

Abshire said the statewide goal was $1.5 million.

“We are so proud of the parishes, schools and ministries that worked with us to make this year’s Catholic crowd-funding a success,” Abshire said. “The Baton Rouge Catholic community has been extremely generous, especially in light of the recent flooding disaster we experienced in August. Every gift makes a difference and we are tremendously grateful for the support of our Catholic community.”

In the Diocese of Baton Rouge, 491 gifts were received. Gifts to church parishes, schools and the Office of Vocations totaled 450 for a culminative total of $44,920.

The Women’s New Life Center, which operates centers in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, received a combined 21 gifts for $41,500, which is included in the $89,000 figure.

Abshire said the gifts will support a variety of projects, including technology updates for Catholic schools, travel for youth groups to attend conferences, scholarships for seminarians, post-flood infrastructure renovations and “other worthy initiatives.”

#iGiveCatholic was held Nov. 29 on #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. The day is celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and widely recognized shopping events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

#GivingTuedsay is considered the kickoff of the charitable giving season.

The Baton Rouge community held its inaugural #GiveBr, which raised about half of what the diocese raised through #iGiveCatholic, a result Abshire called amazing.

“This speaks volumes of the deep generosity of Catholic donors,” she said.

Locally, St. Louis King of France Church had the greatest number of participants with 63 donors contributing a combined $5,670. Among parishes and schools, St. Jean Vianney Parish and School in Baton Rouge led the way with $6,405 from 47 donors.

Abshire said 25 church parishes, schools, ministries and nonprofits in the Diocese of Baton Rouge participated. She added #iGiveCatholic is important because it brings the Catholic community together to give thanks on #GivingTuesday.

A listing of participating organizations and the amounts each raised through #iGiveCatholic is available on the “Leaderboard” at http://igivecatholic.org.