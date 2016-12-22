ST. NICHOLAS ARRIVES

Bishop Robert W. Meunch, as St. Nicholas, handed out 1,004 presents at the annual St. Vincent de Paul gift giveaway on Dec. 18. With a joyous “Merry Christmas” given to the recipients and their parents, Bishop Muench said the event is one of the first marked on his calendar each year. With this year’s devastating flood, the bishop said it is heartwarming to give gifts that may be the only ones the children receive this year. “It gives the children something to be hopeful and excited about,” said the bishop. St. Vincent de Paul CEO Michael Acaldo said he is thankful for all the volunteer efforts and that SVDP will continue to distribute gifts within the community. Photo by Debbie Shelley | The Catholic Commentator