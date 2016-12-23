FMOLU announces December graduates

More than 200 Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University students were conferred master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees during the college’s commencement exercises on Dec. 16 at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

The commencement keynote speaker, Michael Acaldo, is in his 27th year as president and CEO of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge. He was selected as one of the top “40 under 40” business leaders in the community by the Baton Rouge Business Report in 1995.

Melanie Burke, a Franciscan Scholar and student leader from Mandeville was recognized with the Student Excellence and Commitment to Service Award. The award distinguishes a graduating student who exemplifies the mission of FMOLU and who has shown a strong commitment to scholarship, leadership, and service.

School of Arts and Sciences

Master of Health Administration

Kassie Champagne, Kristen Gradney, Jordan Jamieson, Kassa Jefferson, Angela Longs, Sean Nguyen, Karla Pearson, Jennifer Purnell, Joyce Woods

Bachelor of Science in Biology

Chance Bennett, Kirstie Bridges, Victoria Do, Tevin Erlambang, Auriell Frederick, Justin Gutermuth, Dai Le, Brandee Lee, Theanne O’Rourke, Shereen Richard, Rebekah Scott

Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences

Bradley King

Bachelor of Science in Health Service Administration

Jacinta Arihilam, Aubrey Aronstein, Alyssa Boyance, Brandie Broussard, Adam Crosby, Diana Dunaway, Brandi Maze, Yasmeen Mohammed, Atifa Naeem, Julianna Parker, Morgan Vosburg

Associate of Science in Arts and Sciences

Catherine Helm, Mary Kate McGrew, Carlisa Netterville, Brandon Reed, Ying Xiao

School of Health Professions

Bachelor of Science in Clinical Laboratory Science

Teryn DeRouen, Rachael Dupre, Tamara Eribo, Jeri Hebert, Laila Khamphoumy, Qianqian Liu, Ashlyn Richardson, Ericka Wallace, Yuping Wang, Raven Williams, Dwan Wilson

School of Nursing

Master of Science in Nurse Anesthesia

Brittany Benitez, Jarod Boudreaux, Lauren Carter, Kenneth Clayton, Kathryn Collins, Ryan Coyne, Ryan Davis, John Downing, Karey Gleason, Max Heath, John Hoffmann, Jeremy Hooten, Dale Hotard, Tiffani Maclay, Kristen McCann, Aaron Nettles, Kevin Rauch, Jordan Sayer, Mitchell Smith, Kristen Spence, Dustin Wheat, Spencer Woodring

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Savannah Adams, Isabelle Ard, Mayon Ashton, Natalie Auerbach, Jacqueline Azbill, Stephanie Bagwell, Diana Bailey, Margaret Ball, Mikah Barthelemy, Paula Battley, Barbara Beckham, Gracelynn Bell, Jennifer Bonanno, Lisa Boucher, Marisa Bouquet, Shannon Brasseaux, Ishmaelina Brew, Florence Brooks, Melanie Burke, Yamel Bustani, Sharon Cain, Brooke Carpenter, Sherrie Cass, Tiffany Cavalier, Kay Ciancia, Delissia Clark, Dijana Cohen, Iris Collins Boutselis, Katelyn Craddock, Rachel Crum, Kristen Darnell, Lynica Darnell, Christine Davis, Lea Davis, Timothy Dazé, Alicia Delatte, Aimee Devall, Ashley Dileo, Kristen Dominique, Kelly Dunlevy, Kim Durrant, Brytnee Dutenhafer, Pamela Elliott, Celeste Fenley, Jonathan Ferguson, Aimee Fly, Hannah Fugarino, Mary Garland, Chantrel Gauthier, Anita George, Jammie Gie, Sara Gill, Stefin Graham, Nancy Granado, Lauren Guidry, Shelby Gurr, Vanessa Hale, Deborah Harper, Matthew Harris, Jason Herrle, Patricia Herrle, Lauren Hilburn, Jordan Hill, Shonya Hines, Alexis Hone, Jennifer Hormann, Patricia Javois Burton, Brooke Johnny, Lindsay Jones, Ashla Joseph, Katherine Kennedy, Karen Kinder, Debra Klemme, Lindsey Knighton, Russel Landry, Taylor Landry, Anna Lassere, Ellen Lavin, Jodesha Lazard, Hally Leick, Katherine Lindsay, Darian Macaluso, April Marshall, Kametria Mason, Mayra Mattia, Kitty Mayeux White, Beth McNemar, Senait Mehari, Asajnae Mercadel, Madisonne Meredith, Tyler Miller, Maggie Mitchell, Penny Morrison, Nadine Nalerio Choudhry, Nicholle Nielsen, Nancy Nzioka, Temika Owuamanam, Maria Palermo, Jolynn Parker, Jessica Partin, Darhsa Patel, Rose Perri, Gabrielle Perrine, Melissa Philpot, Rebecca Pietersz, Carly Ponz, Keisha Providence, Raida Rabadi, Selene Rearden, Tiffany Resner, Erin Roberts, Sylvia Roberts, Amanda Romano, Tammy Sanford, Julie Sarvis, Simone Scallan, Karen Schugeld, Janiele Schumm, Mary Sellars, Kristi Simmons, Victoria Simon, Kelly Smith, Meagan Smith, Rebecca Smith, Jazmin Sosa, Meghan Sutherland, Kendra Swetledge, Karla Talbot, Heather Thompson, Lori Thornton, Melba Thornton, Joanne Twomey, Debra Walker, Harrison Walter, Brandee Weathers, Megan Wells, Kimberly Williams, Lisa Jo Williams, Darlene Winterkorn, Taylor Wintz Remedios Young.