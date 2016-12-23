STA students to launch news show

By Richard Meek

The Catholic Commentator

As a member of the ESPN generation, Kade Bleakley has long fantasized about anchoring the cable network’s popular SportsCenter.

St. Thomas Aquinas High School students work the controls in the school’s television studio. Currently, the school’s morning announcements are broadcast from the studio but next semester the students are planning to launch a news show that will include news, sports and weather. Photo by Richard Meek | The Catholic Commentator

Although not quite on the same level and more than 1,000 miles removed from ESPN’s Bristol, Connecticut headquarters, the St. Thomas Aquinas High School junior will soon have the opportunity to hone his broadcast skills from the comfort of STA’s studio. Bleakley, and his classmates in broadcasting I and II taught by Josh Wittie and Michelle Chauvin, will soon launch an in-house news cast that will include news, sports and even weather. Students will be rotated from anchors to manning a camera. Bleakley is eagerly anticipating his time in the anchor’s chair.

“I wanted to be a SportsCenter anchor ever since I was little,” he said. “Once (Wittie) said there is an opportunity of (being an anchor) they let me try it out.”

Since the start of the school year, the class has been perfecting a more modest undertaking, producing and airing a brief morning spot where student council leaders read the morning announcements, breathing life into what is normally a mundane part of the school day. Behind the scenes students are learning what it takes to produce a live show.

“I think it’s really interesting,” said senior Samuel Drummond, who is spending the semester learning the soundboard, one of the more critical roles in television production. “Voices have to be even. Sometimes a voice will be fuzzy, or a voice will be too loud. Then I have to adjust them.”

He spends each morning hovering over the complex board while also monitoring a nearby screen where color bars indicate if adjustments are required.

“I think it’s kind of fun,” he added. “It makes you pay more attention to movies (and other programming.) When you don’t notice problems with the sound, it makes you think someone is doing a good job behind the scenes.”

Junior Brandon Tallo said he “personally likes” spending the semester as a cameraman.

“You really don’t know how it works until you do it yourself,” he said. “Then you notice all kinds of little things.”

The stakes will be higher next semester when the class embarks on what is intended to be a weekly show. As it evolves, students will be sent out of the studio to cover stories and events, whether it’s on the school grounds or perhaps at a Falcons’ sporting event.

“It’s a goal,” Tallo said. “We will be broadcasting any kind of events, anything to do with the school. ”

Junior Jordan Creek’s training has already begun, learning how to deliver the weather in front of a green screen while viewing herself on a nearby computer screen to guide her. She and Wittie have taken weather info off of a weather app and plugged it into a graphics screen that is displayed on the computer screen.

From there she is able to learn the nuances of doing a live weather broadcast.

“It’s not really that hard, but you have to move opposite of what you see on the screen,” she said. “If you move right, you will move left on the screen.

“I could not get the movement (correctly).”

Chauvin, who came to STA after spending several years in television news production at Channel WBRZ in Baton Rouge, said the skills students are learning transcends all professions. She said by exposing the students to all elements of broadcasting, they are able to narrow down a field of study for college.

“They are learning writing skills that are a bit different than English class,” she said. “In fact, they are loving not having to care about commas and such as with Modern Language Association style. It’s taking me a long time to get them to realize that writing for something to be read and writing for something to be spoken are really very different. What looks good on paper may not sound good, or may be difficult to say.”

She said the on-air portions of the class will allow the students to practice their public speaking skills, which could benefit them in not only broadcasting, if they choose to pursue that career path, but also public relations, marketing or any kind of media relations.

“This is the generation that doesn’t speak,” Chauvin said. “They text, they Snapchat, they Tweet, but they don’t speak.

“So it takes a lot of courage to sit in front of a camera and put yourself out there, knowing your peers are going to jump on any mistake you make.”

Chauvin said this is the first year she and Wittie have taught the class, and decided to use the opportunity to broaden the class and provide the students with more hands-on experience.

“You have to start somewhere,” Tallo said.