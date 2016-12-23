Legendary Catholic High coach Weiner retires

By Rachele Smith

The Catholic Commentator

After serving three decades as head football coach at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Dale Weiner is retiring from the game. Weiner, who led the Bears to their first LHSAA Division I state championship in 2015, leaves the field as one of only eight Louisiana high school football coaches to reach 300 career wins.

Dale Weiner

“After much prayer and thought, I have decided that after 30 years as the head football coach at Catholic High, it is time to serve the school in a different role. I owe so much to our school administration for their support with my decision,” Weiner said.

Lisa Harvey, principal of CHS, said Weiner will remain at Catholic High as a full-time faculty member and continue to teach classes.

“Dale has been an outstanding football coach at CHS for the past 30 years. More importantly, he is an outstanding man of character,” she added.

Gabe Fertitta, the offensive coordinator at CHS since 2014, will succeed Weiner.

Fertitta, who played and coached college football, also served as a coach for Catholic’s wide receivers and offensive linemen from 2007-2009.

“I am so humbled to become the next head football coach at Catholic High School. Dale Weiner built this program into what it is today and made it his life’s work for 30 years. Aside from my own father, Coach Weiner has influenced my development as a coach and as a man of faith more than anyone I’ve ever come in contact with,” Fertitta said.

Weiner’s teams achieved an overall record of 282-82, which included 18 district championships, 15 state quarter finals, eight state semifinals and two state championship appearances. His 2015 championship title was the school’s first in its 122-year history.

During the course of his 41-year coaching career, Weiner, who was inducted into Catholic High’s Grizzly Greats Athletic Hall of Fame, was selected Louisiana Coach of the Year three times and District Coach of the Year 15 times. In addition, he has coached four high school All-Americans, watched 140 athletes continue to play at the collegiate level with 16 going on to play professional football. His coaching career record is 317-109.

“Coach Weiner has achieved all there is to accomplish as a coach and has been an excellent educator for the Brothers of the Sacred Heart,” said J.P. Kelly, athletic director at Catholic High.

“His humor, dedication, humility and, most importantly, his faith are the lasting characteristics he has modeled to countless students and athletes through the years,” Kelly added.

Gabe Fertitta