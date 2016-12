St. Aloysius Brownie Troop 10029 held a book drive for local families in need. Third-graders collected donated books, and once collected, the Brownies sorted the books by age, created sets of books by tying them together and attached a decorated written note. More than 250 books were collected, sorted and stacked. The sets were delivered to the Sweet Dreams Shelter for Women and Children and to the St. Aloysius St. Vincent de Paul office. Photo provided by Melanie Forstall | St. Aloysius School