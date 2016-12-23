Miss Sloane

A striking performance from Jessica Chastain as the ruthless Washington lobbyist of the title propels director John Madden’s forceful study of political corruption. The win-at-all-costs wheeler-dealer shocks her colleagues when, driven by personal conviction, she abruptly changes sides in the fight over a pending gun control bill, abandoning her cushy position with a topflight firm (led by Sam Waterston) and signing on with a fledgling outfit (headed by Mark Strong) for what she realizes will be an uphill battle against the National Rifle Association and its allies. Potential casualties in the high-stakes conflict include one of the staff members (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) who switched companies with her, and who harbors a long-hidden secret. Despite its obvious and, for Hollywood, predictable partisan bias, and its preference for dramatic effect over ethical seriousness, as penned by Jonathan Perera, the film is fundamentally moral. Yet its exploration of the protagonist’s unhealthy personal life, in which she uses a male prostitute (Jake Lacy) as a partner for emotionally empty, commitment-free sex, will be off-putting even for some mature viewers. Semi-graphic nonmarital sexual activity, a prostitution theme, several uses of profanity, a tasteless religious joke, frequent rough and crude language. A-III; R

Loving

Writer-director Jeff Nichols’ fact-based drama about the Virginia couple (Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga) whose legal crusade led to a landmark 1967 Supreme Court decision demolishing race-based legal restrictions on marriage in the United States is so restrained and decorous that it nearly obscures the historical significance of the events it recounts. Drawing contempt from local police – embodied by the sheriff (Marton Csokas) who initially arrests them – but eventually supported by lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union (most prominently Nick Kroll), the duo is forced to stay on the move as they seek to avoid harassment. The original circumstances must have been extraordinarily stressful for the pair since they had no way of knowing whether any given nightfall would be the cue for a hate crime. Yet Nichols keeps his film free from the histrionics that surely must have occurred. Valuable viewing for mature teens based on the cultural impact of the real-life story. A premarital pregnancy, a couple of crass terms, fleeting racial slurs and two scenes of childbirth. A-II; PG-13

Office Christmas Party

To impress a potential client (Courtney B. Vance) who thinks their company suffers from low employee morale, the laid-back branch manager (T.J. Miller) and chief tech officer (Jason Bateman) of a family-owned internet firm defy the orders of their uptight CEO (Jennifer Aniston), who is also the manager’s sister, by going ahead with the office Christmas party she had ordered them to cancel. Predictably, things get out of hand with destruction and debauchery running rampant. Directors Will Speck and Josh Gordon’s sleazy soiree is a regrets-only affair that aims to amuse viewers with gags about unwitting narcotics use, a call girl (Abbey Lee) posing as a geek’s (Karan Soni) girlfriend and group sex in a bathroom stall. Brief sacrilegious humor, strong sexual content, including full nudity and implied aberrant behavior, drug use, a prostitution theme, several uses of profanity, pervasive rough and crude language. O; R

Collateral Beauty

Strange, pretentious drama about overcoming grief. Emotionally paralyzed by the death of his young daughter, a formerly successful advertising executive (Will Smith) endangers the future of his firm by his neglect of clients. In response, his three principal colleagues (Edward Norton, Kate Winslet and Michael Pena) hire a trio of actors (Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley and Jacob Latimore) to prove that their partner’s distress has rendered him incompetent by impersonating the three abstractions death, love and time to which, as it has been discovered by a private detective (Ann Dowd), he has written, and mailed, angry letters. The occasional humor that leavens the dialogue in screenwriter Allan Loeb’s script fails to save director David Frankel’s film from its credibility-straining premise and the fortune-cookie sentiments that far outnumber the jokes and that the audience is clearly meant to receive as nuggets of wisdom. The talented cast, which also includes Naomie Harris as a bereaved mother who leads a therapy group, is equally powerless to redeem this quirky mess. Those willing to endure the blizzard of cliches will, however, find a warm endorsement of marital fidelity waiting for them at the wrap. An adultery theme, at least one use of profanity, several crude and a couple of crass terms. A-III; PG-13

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Interstellar derring-do is the order of the day in this rousing prequel to the 1977 kickoff of the “Star Wars” saga. With the evil Empire served, most prominently, by a computer-generated projection of the late Peter Cushing and Ben Mendelsohn on the verge of deploying a weapon so powerful that it would doom the gallant Rebel Alliance (headed by Genevieve O’Reilly), the daughter (Felicity Jones) of the brilliant scientist (Mads Mikkelsen) who unwillingly developed the technology while being held captive joins forces with an Alliance officer (Diego Luna) and an amusingly straight-talking android (Alan Tudyk) in an effort to sabotage the armament. In crafting an exciting epic, director Gareth Edwards keeps the mayhem inherent in his story of armed conflict virtually bloodless. And the script, penned by Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy, celebrates altruism while also briefly tackling the morality of obeying some military orders. But the ambiguous nature of the spiritual “Force” cultivated principally, in this installment of the franchise, by a blind, Buddhist-style monk (Donnie Yen), may be a source of concern for the parents of some teens. Frequent but thoroughly stylized combat violence, religious elements requiring mature discernment, some frightening images including a scene leading up to mental torture. A-II; PG-13

The Bounce Back

Pleasantly compact romance in which the author of a best-selling self-help book (Shemar Moore) and a therapist (Nadine Velazquez) clash over what she considers his pat answers to life’s complicated dilemmas, their snappy exchange goes viral and they’re launched on a nationwide media tour as well as a relationship. Director and co-writer Youssef Delara avoids life’s uglier aspects, making this enjoyable escapist fare for grownups. Implied nonmarital sexual activity, light banter, fleeting rough language. A-III; PG-13

