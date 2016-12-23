11 Blocks

Eleven blocks from my door to your doorstep

Three years later and it feels too close

I thought I broke the last of that breakdown

The morning I sold your winter coat

It doesn’t feel right when I’m grabbing a coffee

The same old spot, but I’m on my own

I feel ok in the day, but at night time

You know how I get when I’m alone

Refrain:

Cause my mind won’t stop, it’s just 11 blocks

I know that you’re home

Cause it’s Friday night, you’re not that type

I know that you’re home

Fourteen blocks from your door to this party

I caught myself counting on the way

And right when I stepped in the door to the party

I stepped outside to grab a smoke

You know how I get when I’m alone, no

(Repeat refrain.)

Someone stop me, please, from hurting myself

Cause I’m two blocks away and you’re hurting my health

And it’s Friday night, you’re not that type

I know that you’re home

Somebody stop me

I should be going home

Somebody stop me

Well, I met someone

And I think I’m in love

(Repeat refrain.)

And I met someone and I swear I’m in love

But I’m two blocks away and you’re just like a drug

My mind won’t stop, it’s just 11 blocks

I know that you’re home

I got somebody, waiting for me at home

I got somebody

Eleven blocks from my door to your doorstep

Three years later and it feels too close

Sung by Wrabel | Copyright © 2016, Epic

One thing that can be counted on in today’s pop/rock is that new artists will keep emerging. One of those new names is Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Stephen Wrabel, who goes by the stage name Wrabel. His music began getting recognized with his song “Ten Feet Tall.” Out now is his latest release, the piano-driven “11 Blocks.”

If you have ever lived through a romantic breakup that you didn’t want (and that would be most of us!), “11 Blocks” will bring up familiar feelings. The song’s character has tried to move on from his former romance, even stating that he has “met someone new and I think I’m in love.” Yet, his thoughts remain obsessive about his previous partner. He often thinks about how it is just “11 blocks from my door to your doorstep.”

Even when he’s out at a party with friends, he still keeps count about how far this person lives from where he currently is. He realizes that it is Friday night and “I know that you’re home,” and that he’s on the verge of going to see this individual. So he pleads, “someone stop me, please, from hurting myself.” Apparently, three years has not been long enough to move beyond his painful memories and active longing for the relationship.

I often suggest to those that I meet in pastoral counseling that good mental or spiritual health is seeing reality as it is. For the song’s character, this means accepting that he needs help getting past the grief that still triggers his obsessive thoughts.

Unless he resolves the grief, it will sabotage his current relationship. He needs to slow down his life, tell the truth to himself and realize that there is a better way.

Since his current relationship seems to add meaning to his life, his work to heal the grief does not necessarily mean that he needs to end this romance. However, he does need to make sure he acts with integrity.

His responsibility is to safeguard the emotional vulnerability of the individual he now dates. Doing so means avoiding any behavior that is deceptive. The future of his current relationship deserves to be determined by the goodness within it.

To make sure this occurs, he needs professional guidance to explore and resolve his feelings about the past romance.

Part of the process of living in the present is to avoid comparing his current romantic partner with the individual in his past. Each person manifests the image of God but in different and unique ways. A healthy relationship is not one where we match in every way with a partner.

God made us very diverse, with different needs and interests; no one person, no matter how much we love them, can connect with us in every area of life. Undoubtedly, his previous partner brought significant connection in some areas, but if he can be honest, not with all his needs. As he refocuses on his current partner, he can learn to value the ways that she brings her own special ways of building their relationship.

Besides finding a guide for the process of healing, the song’s character will need patience. The power of God can heal all hurt. If the song’s character can commit to live with integrity and be open to how God can heal this hurt, then his awareness of “11 blocks” will diminish. Then, he will become free to give and receive love in the present.

Martin is an Indiana pastoral counselor who reviews current music for Catholic News Service. Write to chmartin@hughes.net, or at: 7125 West CR, 200 South, Rockport, IN 47635, or like this column on Facebook at “Charlie Martin’s Today’s Music Columns.”