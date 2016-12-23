I am a Christmas lover, and I am sure that many of you readers are too. I love the music, the liturgies, the Christmas trees, the gift giving, the family parties and meals, and of course, all the excited children. I know that some Catholics would like to make the only Christmas tree before Christmas Eve in our churches and even in our homes a Jesse tree (it looks like Charlie Brown’s tree without a single Christmas ornament or even a leaf). But I prefer to anticipate Christmas with a more joyful preparation. Besides nostalgic sentiment, there is a biblical argument for the joyful preparation. The evangelists St. Matthew and St. Luke would seem to agree.

Only two of the four Gospels have Christmas stories, the Gospels of St. Matthew and St. Luke. The first Gospel written, by St. Mark somewhere in the decade of 70 A.D. begins with the baptism of Jesus by St. John the Baptist. Jesus is already 30-something years old. But St. Mark gives us a hint of why the next two evangelists, St. Matthew and St. Luke, chose to begin with accounts of Jesus as a baby. After Jesus’ baptism, the heavens open, a dove representing the Holy Spirit descends upon him and the voice of God is heard proclaiming, “This is my beloved Son in whom I am well pleased.” It is a type of anointing, a designation of Jesus as the long awaited Messiah. Right at the beginning of St. Mark’s Gospel we get a statement of what the Gospel will proclaim – Jesus is the Messiah. Further in the Gospel, in chapter 14:62, Jesus will testify before the Sanhedrin that he is the Messiah and the Son of God whom he refers to as the “Blessed One” and “the Power,” surrogates for the divine name which Jews never pronounced – Jahweh. As Christ dies on the cross, the centurion becomes the only human witness in St. Mark’s Gospel to proclaim, “Truly this man was the Son of God.” Even after Jesus’ resurrection, the Apostles, according to St. Mark, had a hard time believing the witnesses who saw him alive, Mary Magdalen and the two disciples on the road to Emmaus. Finally, after Jesus appears to the eleven at the table and commissions them to “proclaim the Gospel to every creature,” they believe. Mark ends his Gospel by noting that Jesus, after speaking to them, “was taken up into heaven and took his seat at the right hand of God.” (16:19) So, in St. Mark’s Gospel Jesus is recognized as the Messiah only at his baptism and recognized as the Son of God only at his death and resurrection.

St. Matthew and St. Luke wrote their Gospels 10 years later, sometime in the 80s. Like the mother of Jesus, they and the communities for whom they wrote had more time to ponder in their hearts all that had happened. And, the Holy Spirit, no doubt, continued to work in them, too. Apparently, neither read the Gospel of the other before he wrote. Their sources, other than St. Mark, are mostly different, and if they shared any, they used them differently. St. Matthew was writing for a mostly Jewish community. This is evident from the fact that he begins with the genealogy of Jesus and includes names of people whom no one unfamiliar with the Old Testament writings would have known. He also refers to many Jewish feasts and customs without explaining them. On the other hand, St. Luke, himself a gentile convert probably of St. Paul, wrote for a gentile community. He takes pains to explain Jewish customs and the geography of Palestine. And, his Greek is much better than St. Matthew’s.

St. Matthew’s genealogy with all those begats right before his infancy account has a purpose. It begins with “the genealogy of Jesus Christ, the son of David, the son of Abraham.” In St. Matthew, Jesus’ ministry is mostly to Jews. But at the end of the Gospel he sends his disciples out to peach the Gospel to “all nations” (28:19). Tracing Jesus’ lineage all the way back to Abraham whom God promised would be the “father of many nations” is a way of saying that this baby will be the savior of all those nations. He is the promised Messiah. Furthermore, the Old Testament prophets wrote that the Messiah would be a descendent of King David who was from Bethlehem. So was St. Joseph, Jesus’ foster father.

St. Matthew’s infancy account also shows us the growth in the early church’s recognition of when Jesus became Messiah and Son of God. The resurrection of Jesus proved to the Apostles and all of his other followers that Jesus was both. But as years went on, early Christians recognized that what Jesus was after the resurrection he must have been from his conception. St. Matthew captures this growing awareness when he writes about the angel appearing to St. Joseph in a dream and saying, “Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary your wife into your home. For it is through the Holy Spirit that this child has been conceived in her. She will bear a son and you are to name him Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.”

St. Matthew alone has the story of the Magi. It is another way of implying that Jesus will be the savior of all humankind. They come from afar and are pagans. However, the event of their coming alerts and alarms the evil Herod the Great who orders the massacre of the children in Bethlehem. This recalls Pharaoh’s killing of male children in Egypt. The Holy Family escapes and flees into Egypt. They become the first missionaries bringing the baby Jesus to a pagan nation. Jesus will become a new Moses coming out of Egypt to form a world-wide people of God. And St. Matthew returns him to Nazareth. About 30 years later Pilate will nail a new title onto his cross: “Jesus Nazarenus Rex Judaeorum (Jesus of Nazareth, King of the Jews). ”

St. Matthew demonstrates very artfully how Jesus is the Messiah, the son of David, the son of Abraham, the Son of God and another Moses. He is the fulfillment of Jewish prophecy and history. All are called to respond to Jesus. St. Matthew’s prologue of genealogy and infancy account is his Gospel in miniature.

St. Luke’s Gospel begins with a literary prologue addressing its writing to a “most excellent Theophilus” (Latin for lover of God). He may have been a real person or not. Then St. Luke begins a dual infancy account, first of John the Baptist and then of Jesus. St. Luke’s infancy account is very different from St. Matthew’s, giving us portraits of St. John the Baptist and the Virgin Mary in two annunciation scenes by the same angel, St. Gabriel, to first, Zechariah, the father of John and then to Mary, the cousin of Zechariah’s wife, Elizabeth, who had been barren. St. Luke’s purpose is to contrast St. John and Jesus. St. John is the greatest of Old Testament prophets, calling the Jews to repentance in preparation for the Messiah. Jesus is something entirely new.

St. Luke expresses this new creation beautifully in the annunciation scenes and then through responses which are poetically expressed in canticles by Zechariah, Mary, the heavenly hosts and by the elderly Simeon in the temple (Benedictus – Blessed be the Lord, the God of Israel …, Magnificat – My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord …, Gloria – Glory to God in the highest …, and Nunc Dimitis – Lord, now let your servant go in peace …). The theme of each is joy at what God is doing.

In the annunciation scenes Jesus is the Messiah and the Son of God, a new creation at the moment of conception through the power of the Holy Spirit which overshadows Mary. St. Luke has the angel Gabriel make this explicit. Jesus comes from Mary’s humanity and from God.

The reflection of the early church on all that the birth of Christ means reached its climax in the fourth Gospel by St. John the Evangelist written in the 90s. St. John in his prologue goes back to the creation of the universe. “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God … And the Word became flesh …” Jesus who came into this world as a baby pre-existed from all eternity. He was the Word or, as Richard Rohr says, the blueprint through whom God created everything.

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus, but Christmas isn’t only for children.

Father Carville is a retired priest in the Diocese of Baton Rouge and writes on current topics for The Catholic Commentator. He can be reached at johnnycarville@gmail.com.