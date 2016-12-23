Rosaryville Spiritual Book Sharing – Rosaryville Spirit Life Center, 39003 Rosaryville Rd., Ponchatoula, will host a spiritual bi-weekly book sharing based on the book by Father Richard Rohr, with Mike Morrell, “The Divine Dance: The Trinity and Your Transformation.” The “Divine Dance” explores the early Christian image of the Trinity: perichoresis, a circle dance. The dates of the meetings are Mondays, Jan. 9 and 23, Feb. 6 and 20, March 6 and 20 and April 3 and 17. The cost is a donation of $50 that includes the book, facilitation and materials. For more information, visit catholicretreatcenter.org and click on upcoming events or call 225-294-5039.

Consoling the Heart of Jesus Small-Group Retreat – A 10-week small group retreat based on the book, “Consoling the Heart of Jesus,” by Father Michael Gailtey, will begin Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the home of Emily Chauvin, 58140 Hwy. 51, Amite. The retreat combines the spiritual exercises of St. Ignatius with the teachings of Saints Therese of Lisieux, Faustina Kowalska and Louis de Montfort. The morning sessions will be at 9:15, and a possible night group will be formed if enough interest is expressed. For more information, call 985-878-6351 or 985-748-3012 or email m-mvicknair@charter.net or emilychauvin@yahoo.com.

Metairie Retreats – The Archdiocese of New Orleans Retreat Center, 5500 St. Mary St., Metairie, will present the following January events: “Forgotten Among the Lilies: Learning to Love Beyond Our Fears,” with Father Donald Blanchard of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, Friday, Jan. 13 – Sunday, Jan. 15; “Heroic Discipleship of Women: A Call to Relationship, Holiness and Witness,” with Father Joe Krafft, director of pastoral formation at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 20 – Sunday, Jan. 22; and “Remain in Me and I in You: Staying Close to Jesus in the Busyness of Today,” Tuesday, Jan. 24 day of prayer with Father Anthony Adiong of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. For information, visit retreats.arch-no.org or call 504-267-9604.

Marriage Enrichment Program – Dr. James Healy, director of the Center for Family Ministries of the Diocese of Joliet, Illinois will speak at a marriage enrichment retreat, “How to Be Married and Stay Engaged,” Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Catholic Life Center Ballroom, 1800 S. Acadian Thwy., Baton Rouge. For more information and to register online, visit mfldiobr.org.

Separated/Divorced Program – “Journey of Hope,” a program that offers support and addresses important issues that arise as a result of divorce, will begin Sunday, Jan. 15 at St. Aloysius Church, 2025 Stuart Ave., Baton Rouge. The meetings will emphasize prayer, Scripture and church teachings. For more information, call Angela Falgoust at 225-343-6657, ext. 3031 or email afalgoust@staloysiusparish.com.

Life March South – The Louisiana Life March South will be held in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 21. There will be pre-event remarks and a program at Galvez Plaza located behind the Old State Capitol. The march will begin at 10 a.m., concluding at the State Capitol at 10:45 a.m. At that time the formal program will begin. For more information call 866-463-5433 or visit lalifemarch.com.

Domestic Church Informational Meeting – An informational program about the domestic church will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, 10:10 – 10:45 a.m., at St. Aloyisus School cafeteria, 2025 Stuart Ave., Baton Rouge. The program is an officially recognized lay movement that provides lifelong formation for sacramentally married couples. The nursery will be open. For more information email David and Alicia Whidden at alicia.a.whidden@gmail.com or call 972- 533-5616.

Women’s Morning of Reflection – A women’s morning of reflection will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at the St. Jude Parish Hall, 9150 Highland Road, Baton Rouge. St. Jude deacon assistant Frank Bains and his wife, Mary Margaret, will facilitate the event, themed, “What are Miracles? Are They Happening in Our Lives. How Do We Recognize them?” The program is from 9 a.m. – noon, with registration at 8:30 a.m. There is no fee to attend, however, RSVP by Jan. 23 to Maria Carillo at 225-769-5763 or Joyce Eiserloh at 225-448-3299.

Mass of Appreciation – The Schools Sisters of Notre Dame central pacific province will hold a Mass of appreciation and luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Pines, 3167 Old Hwy. 51 S., Osyka, Mississippi. SSND donor, former students colleagues are invited. RSVP by Monday, Jan. 23 by visiting ssndcentralpacific.org click to the Save the Date link.