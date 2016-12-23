By Richard Meek

The Catholic Commentator

Chris Porche is at ease as he takes over the helm at Our Lady of Mercy School in Baton Rouge. A long-time educator, he brings more than 30 years of experience as a teacher, coach and administrator to his role as interim principal.

Porche succeeds Brian Moscona, who tendered his resignation as principal in November.

Porche, who most recently served as vice principal of student life at OLOM, said his years in administration have prepared him for his new role, helping him to continue building on the school’s vision for the future.

“I have always been passionate about Catholic schools. I believe they are wonderful in that they don’t just give kids math, science, social studies and English (lessons), but they also give kids the things they need to succeed in life, such as how to live out God’s call, to witness and to be a loving and compassionate person,” he said, adding that when people realize they are called to be Jesus Christ to everyone, it calls them to a “different level” of work and action.

“We (Catholic school faculty and staff) play such an important role in the development of each child, not just in the community, but in the kingdom of God on Earth,” he explained.

A product of Catholic schools, Porche also brings a student’s perspective to his new role. Graduating from St. Pius X Elementary and Redemptorist High (both have since closed), Porche earned a bachelor’s degree in management and administration from LSU in 1984. He then returned to his high school alma mater to work as a substitute teacher.

Porche explained he thought his time as a teacher would be short, but he quickly discovered his own calling as an educator. Ultimately, he stayed at RHS, working there for several decades as a teacher and coach while also filling roles as alumni director and development director. During that time, he received his advanced catechist certification and a master’s degree in education administration and supervision.

In 2012, on his 50th birthday, Porche joined the administration team at OLOM. Since that time, he has been actively engaged in all aspects of the school, from budgetary needs and hiring decisions to student life and the school’s nearly completed capital campaign. So, taking over the top spot, while he admits is “very exciting,” is also something he is prepared to do.

“I see myself as holding the reigns and keeping it straight,” he said, noting many high-achieving features of the school are already in place, such as its strong focus on Catholic identify and its after-school resource program, which includes STEAM, classes especially designed for gifted students.

“I want to support our teachers and help them with the resources they need,” he said.

“I am ready to work hard and keep this school a happy place. There is so much joy here.”

With the school’s capital campaign finishing, Porche is also ready to move ahead with school expansion plans. He said OLOM is planning a new building that will help increase the number of preschool classes the school can provide. Right now, only one three-year-old class is offered, but the demand is high, and the new building, which will feature 18 rooms, will expand that number as well as provide more space for older preschool students. In addition, the new complex will house a media center featuring a library built especially for younger children.

“It will have smaller shelves, so they can see over it,” Porche said.

For the older students on campus, a new gym is being conceptualized. Porche said it will not replace the old gym, rather, both with help provide additional practice spaces for the many basketball and volleyball teams at OLOM. The old gym will also be renovated to provide more space for the school’s music and drama programs.

As these plans focus on the school’s future, Porche said he is also looking at his own and sees his time as the interim principal as a job interview of sorts.

“I hope that what I do from here to then will speak well enough,” he said, noting that the opportunity as principal is exactly what he wants.

“This a wonderful community. My wife and I have become entrenched here. We love it.”