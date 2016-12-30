Family returns to house for Christmas

The Catholic Commentator

The eyes of the Neal and Michele McClearly family of Denham Springs shine brightly and they are as giddy as if they had opened a longed-for present on Christmas morning. Indeed they received the one gift they wanted most – to be in their home for Christmas.

After a family game night on Aug. 12, the McClearys, members of Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs, went to bed around midnight with no concerns as rains fell.

The Neal and Michele McCleary family celebrate the fact that they are in their home at Christmas following the flood by decorating the Christmas tree. Adorning the tree are, from left, Jacob, Michele, Neal and Tyler McCleary. Not pictured is Kenneth McCleary. Photo by Debbie Shelley | The Catholic Commentator

At 6:20 a.m. Aug. 13, Michele awoke to the sound of a vehicle’s horn honking.

“I looked out the window and it was a river. There was water everywhere,” she said. “I said, ‘Y’all get up.’ ”

The family scrambled and put important documents and things that were special to them on their beds. Within 20 minutes, water came into the house.

They evacuated with the help of a neighbor who had a boat. Michele was taken to the home of her brother, who lived nearby. Neal and sons Tyler, Jacob and Kenneth, stayed behind and helped rescue people on their Parham Avenue.

The McCleary’s new home took on more than 3 1/2 feet of water and the strong water current reeked havoc, overturning appliances, etc. Upon returning home the family was devastated by the sight.

MSNBC came to their neighborhood to capture footage of the flood damage during those first painful, blurry days after the flood.

“We were actually on the nightly news. We were on the Weather Channel,” said Neal, who often talked to the reporters on their hourly updates. “They sent satellite trucks and did live feeds from our house.”

While the McClearys made the national news, without television, radio, newspaper or other media and cellular service they were in a cocoon with no idea of what was going on around them.

“We had to sit and enjoy each other’s company because we didn’t have the distraction of television and computers,” said Neal.

Five family members living in a camper trailer was challenging, especially when it came to sleeping schedules.

The strengthened bond of the tight-knit family proved to be helpful in the tough work of cleaning up the debris in the home.

“It smelled,” said Michele. “You didn’t want to be in there because it was so nasty.”

News crews recorded the family working on the home. Extended family members came and helped gut and pull up flooring as well.

Then came the familiar frustration of the start and stop progress of repairing the home as contractors wouldn’t show up as promised.

“We were in the camper, we had to get up, get dressed, get things out of the house before the contractors were suppose to come and then we just waited all day,” said Michele.

Supplies were also extremely difficult to get. It took two months to get doors.

Tiring of contractors falling through on promises, Neal, skilled in carpentry himself, taught his sons the skills to finish some of the work themselves.

“They were with me hanging up doors, shooting nails and putting base boards in,” said Neal.

This gives the family a sense of pride as they look at the finished work.

Balancing school and working on the home, which required giving up weekend plans, was admittedly tough for the boys. But they did not complain.

“This was more important than weekend plans,” said Tyler, a student at Baton Rouge Community College.

Jacob, a junior at Live Oak High School, also had a shift in school schedule as the school took in students from Denham Springs High School. He also had a change in his schedule for confirmation, which will take place in January.

But the light shone at the end of the tunnel. When the McClearys told a group of painters, “We have to get in,” they stayed until 8 p.m. daily until the work was complete. A dedicated electrician was checking out electrical outlets and made minor repairs around the home as the McClearys shared their story.

As the home shapes up, the McClearys became more excited about being home for Christmas.

“We got our couch on Friday and we just sat (and breathed a sigh of relief),” said Michele.

She added, “I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, we’ve got walls, we’ve got floors that aren’t concrete, we’ve got doors.’ ”

The ability to stretch out on a bed is also a perk for Jacob and Tyler, who plan to catch up on some TV in their room.

Their Christmas wish list is simple – socks, clothes, new tooth brushes, etc.

“Shoes,” said Tyler when he asked what he wanted most for Christmas.

Simple traditions, such as decorating the tree, drinking hot chocolate and singing Christmas carols, also have a new meaning because the family’s heart is filled with gratitude.

“It’s crazy that people are still living in tents four months after the flood,” said Michele. “I thought I was going to have a garage sale, but I’m giving clothes, dishes and other things to St. Vincent de Paul.”

As they looked on the mound of possessions taken to the curb after cleaning out the home after the flood, Neal said the family realized, “you don’t need all that,” which freed them to focus on the important things.

Which is faith and family.

“My brother asked, ‘Have you moved in yet? Are we still on for Christmas?’ smiled Michele broadly. “I said, ‘We’re good.’ Everything may not be perfect, but as long as we have a place to sit that’s all we need.”