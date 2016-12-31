The Catholic Commentator

A little humor goes a long way for one Baton Rouge family this Christmas.

Separated from their home following the August floodwaters, Darrell and Angele Ourso, together with their children, 22-year-old Amanda and 18-year-old Daniel, have created some holiday laughs with a Christmas card that not only pokes fun at their rebuilding ordeal, but also manages to make the season a little bit brighter.

Like many families rebuilding their flood- damaged homes during this season of joy, the Richards, from left, Joey, Trey, Rudy and Darlene, find comfort in small ways to celebrate, such as with their Dallas Cowboy-themed Christmas tree. Photo by Rachele Smith | The Catholic Commentator

The Christmas card, which features two photos of the family, was taken in their “contractor-ready” home. Each photo shows the Oursos holding various construction tools along with several other items any flooded resident in the Baton Rouge area would recognize.

The photos pit a light-hearted mood against what Darrell and Angele described as an “unbelievable” event in their lives, but it’s the words written on the back of the card that show the family’s determination to “get back into a routine” and their faith in a Christmas season filled with hope.

“We decided why not have some fun with our Christmas card this year,” said Darrell Ourso.

A quick reading of their first stanza, written with a little creative license from a well-known Christmas tune, shows that’s just what they did:

“Chestnuts roasting on a propane fire,

Insulation up your nose,

Sheetrock stacked on the floors to be hung,

And Oursos dressed up in dusty clothes.”

Of course, there’s more. The song even pays homage to their “Tiny House,” which is an RV parked outside their home’s garage. The camper, on loan from a friend, has been the family’s living quarters since August and has allowed them to stay on site. It’s something they have been grateful for especially now as construction crews work on repairing their home.

The Oursos received about 6 1/2 inches of water when nearby Claycut Bayou overflowed.

“I never thought I would see an airboat going down our street,” said Darrell.

Since sending out their Christmas cards, the family’s home has received new walls, and they have selected new paint colors. New flooring has also been ordered, but it is not expected until February. Despite that late date, the family is planning to move back into their home as soon as possible.

Angele Ourso said they are not going to decorate for Christmas like before; however, she did order a small nativity set.

“I couldn’t even begin to tell you where our Christmas decorations are right now,” she laughed.

“But all we need is a nativity set. That’s what Christmas is all about anyway,” she said.

Both Angele and Darrell explained that while this has been a frustrating experience at times, they have been blessed in many ways and by many others, including family, friends and their caring community at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Baton Rouge.

Rudy Richard Jr. and his wife, Darlene, parishioners of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Baton Rouge, agreed.

The Richards and their boys, ninth-grader Rudolph, III or “Trey” and fifth-grader Joseph or “Joey,” were forced out of their home during the August flooding, too.

“I would never wish this on anyone,” said Darlene Richard.

However, the event has helped them appreciate not only what they have in material things but also the connections, both old and new, they have with others.

“We love to decorate our home for each holiday,” said Rudy, explaining how the family always has a wreath outside their door and enjoys setting up festive items in their yard for everyone to see.

“One day, we found a card in the wreath after the flood. It was a gift card from a neighbor, someone we really didn’t know,” he added.

A hand-written note expressed gratitude for the family’s decorating, something they have continued to do despite their ordeal. And the gift card?

“They wanted us to take the kids to get ice-cream,” said Darlene.

The family has more stories showing the kindness of others, including one from another neighbor, now a friend, who, using support she received from readers of her blog, helped the family clean all of their salvageable clothing.

“It was a blessing,” Darlene noted.

Now back in their home after spending many weeks living with the “wonderful” family of Rudy’s sister, Darlene said they are doing the best they can. The Richard home, which is located in South Baton Rouge, took on five feet of water from backwater canal flooding.

“After we evacuated, I knew water was getting in. I just prayed it wouldn’t get to the second story,” said Darlene.

Her prayer was answered, but while the family is living upstairs and able to spend some time on their first floor thanks to Shelter in Place, the floodwaters have, unfortunately, revealed something else.

“Foundation issues,” said Rudy.

As expected, this has caused some additional problems, but with their faith firm, the family is remaining steadfast, knowing that this too will pass and normalcy with return, beginning with Christmas.

In addition to decorating outside and placing some stockings on the fireplace downstairs, the family moved a small Dallas Cowboy Christmas tree (taken from Rudy’s “man-cave”) to their upstairs living area.

“There was a concern about Santa. We need to make sure he still finds us,” said Darlene as she offers a confirming nod to her youngest son, Joey.