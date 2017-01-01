The Catholic Commentator

Words evaded Theresa Gravious as she opened an unexpected holiday surprise, restoring joy to a Christmas that appeared to be washed away by August’s historic flooding.

“Oh my God!” Gravious exclaimed as she looked at the dollar amount on her gift card.

Theresa Gravious signs a list to receive a surprise Christmas donation following a dinner at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Baton Rouge on Dec. 15. Showing her obvious

delight is Gravious’ granddaughter, seven-year-old Cheniya Knighten. Photo by Richard Meek |The Catholic Commentator

Nearby, Martha George and her 3-year-old granddaughter, Ariana, anxiously opened a similar envelope.

“God is good!,” said Martha, who was raising Ariana fulltime until the family was displaced by the rising water.

Gravious and George were two of nearly 100 people who were delightfully surprised with Christmas donations by Father Rick Andrus SVD, pastor at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Baton Rouge. Father Andrus had invited the parishioners for what was seemingly a fried chicken dinner complete with all of the trimmings, but he had a much bigger surprise in store.

Following dinner, parishioners were able to vent their frustrations about their travails with FEMA and were then directed to two tables to receive a gift card or a check.

“This is very important because No. 1, I’m thinking about the grandkids, just to make a Christmas for them,” said Gravious, who lost her house and is now living in a FEMA trailer parked in her driveway. “Now I have some funds available for the grandkids. With the flood, the grandkids lost a lot. For them to have a Christmas is important.”

Father Andrus said because so many of his parishioners lost their houses and everything they owned, he “felt compelled to do more than a pat on the back and a prayer. We had to find a way to meet the emotional, physical and financial needs of folks.”

So he took to social media, posting a story about how he was in floodwaters offering assistance. He mentioned how so many of his parishioners had lost everything and petitioned for help.

“People from all over the country responded,” Father Andrus said. “My friends reposted my story so people from all over were sending all kinds of things.”

He also sent a letter to his provincial in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, to make him aware of the circumstances at the parish.

“He in turn sent a letter to everyone in the province (of the Society of Divine Word Missionaries),” Father Andrus said. “Through their contributions we raised a fairy sizable amount of money.”

He added that the majority of the money distributed at the dinner came from contributions from fellow Society of Divine Word clergy members or from their churches in Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas, calling those donations “enormous.”

“Some of the same guys that have been so generous with us went through (Hurricane) Katrina,” he added. “They were overwhelmed at the generosity of people they had never met. And that made such an impact on their lives and in their churches. Because of where they have been they were trying to help others.”

Father Andrus said that he was able to gather information on the most needy of his parishioners, such as homeowners who were without flood insurance or underinsured or renters. From there, the needs of every family were evaluated to determine the church’s response.

“My church family means a whole lot to me,” said Grevious, a St. Paul parishioner since 1986 and who is active in the church.

George said the unexpected donations have inspired her to do more. She said she has felt alone at times, especially when dealing with FEMA. She noted how various agencies had promised her assistance but was then told she was on the waiting list.

“Never happened,” she said, frustration obvious in her voice. “The only thing that has really been happening is through this church right here. My soul was lifted.”

“Throughout all of this all I can do is pray and to ask God to give me the faith, and the patience,” she added. “I believe this is what everybody is missing.

“You can flood (my house) but you can’t flood my soul.”