By Rachele Smith

The Catholic Commentator

There are moments in everyone’s life when grief just seems to take over. It can happen suddenly, such as with the death of a loved one, the loss of a job, the end of a relationship or even through the washed-out remains of a once beautiful family home.

Those who have experienced grief know that it pours into the body and soul, filling every open crevice. Like a wave, it swells and engulfs. In some cases, it can even claw at a person’s very being, suffocating and leaving behind a putative belief that happiness is now unattainable, and the simple pleasures of life, once so easy to come by, are gone forever.

Unfortunately, grief knows no schedule, and it can happen at any time of the year, but the holidays can be particularly painful to those caught in its grip.

Yet, there is hope for anyone affected by grief or for friends and family members watching loved ones going through it, according to Darryl Ducote, director of the Office of Marriage and Family Life in the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

Ducote said that grief is normal and necessary, and while the level of the intensity of grief is different for each person, it all comes from the same place, meaning that, no matter the difficulty, it is possible to work through the emotions and reach “the other side.”

“As humans, we attach, that’s part of our makeup. That attachment can be to a person, a place or even a dream,” said Ducote, explaining when an attachment is broken, whether it is through the death of a person, floodwaters or with a divorce, where couples give up the dream of a happy marriage, grief must follow.”

“Grief is a powerful emotion. If you don’t deal with the feelings and process those in a healthy way, they will come back in an unhealthy way,” he said, adding, “There is no short cut.

“Grief is the process of letting go. First, it is a process, so it doesn’t happen all at once, and it’s a struggle to let go. In grief I want to hold on to something that I can’t hold on to.”

Ducote observed the way a person grieves is personal and there is no timetable. One person may spend months or even years working through grief while another is able to process the emotions quicker, he explained, stating that normal grief reactions include an array of feelings, such as sadness, anger, guilt, anxiety, loneliness, pining and numbness, as well as physical sensations and certain behaviors, including a hollow stomach, tightness in the chest and throat, hypersensitivity, fatigue, changes in sleep or appetite, absent-mindedness, withdrawal, dreams, treasuring objects and crying.

“A person may also experience thoughts, such as disbelief that this has actually happened (or shock), confusion, preoccupation with death or with the loss, and a sense of the deceased’s presence. Even hallucinations (such as seeing a recently passed loved one sitting in a favorite chair) may occur,” he said.

Based upon his own research as well as years of working in private practice as a licensed clinical social worker, Ducote has identified what he calls five tasks or work involved in processing grief. He emphasized these are not steps, and they may take place at different times, but all need to be done at some point.

One task is the acceptance of the loss.

“It’s understanding that this really happened. Something significant is gone, and it is irreversible,” he said.

Another task is experiencing the pain of the loss, which may mean certain feelings or physical symptoms, such as sadness, anger, fatigue, etc., may occur.

“Some people try to avoid the pain or deaden it by drugs or getting lost in some activity,” he said, emphasizing that the pain is hard and uncomfortable, but it is normal.

Other tasks include adjusting to life without the other person, which could entail acquiring a new skill, such as learning how to pay the bills if that is what the deceased did, as well as developing a healthy connection with the lost family member and incorporating their life lessons or values in the family’s future.

Finally, Ducote explained that it is important to reinvest the emotional energy given to a lost loved one in other ways, such as honoring that person in a way that helps others or in other relationships.

“Mothers Against Drunk Drivers is a good example here,” he said.

What can friends and family members do as they watch loved ones go through grief, especially around the holidays? Ducote said one of the most important things to do is to just be present and accept their feelings.

“Many people don’t allow a grieving person to express their feelings because it makes them uncomfortable,” he said, emphasizing again that feelings of sadness, anxiety and the like are normal, and when the loss involves a spouse or child, the feelings can be very intense.

“You want to listen to them. Listen to the memories, their struggles and their fears. Also, reflect back what you hear and validate when you can,” he added, noting the holidays are often associated with many memories, yet this doesn’t have to be a completely difficult time. Rather, Ducote said in his own family, they received much joy and comfort after sharing special memories of his father the first holiday after he passed.

Another way to offer help is to just be supportive. Many people do this by sending food, running errands and helping with other practical needs.

Of course, reminding those grieving of God’s strength and support and offering to pray with them and for them is also powerful, Ducote added.

“Grief comes in waves. When it comes, give yourself permission to experience it. You can even schedule it just by telling yourself you will go through the emotions when you get home. Or you can go to a park and write about it, maybe even sit by the grave and just feel the grief,” he said.

During the holidays, Ducote recommended prepare in advance, especially if this is the first one without your loved one.

“Let grief happen and recognize that it is okay,” he said.

What to say to someone in grief?

Don’t say: “I know how you feel.”

Say: “I don’t know how you feel, but I do care about you, and I am here for you.”

Don’t say: “It will get better.”

Say: “This must be very difficult for you.”

Don’t say: “Now, now, don’t cry.”

Say: “It’s OK to cry, I’m here.”

Don’t say: “It was God’s will” or “God knows best.”

Say: “I will be praying for you.”