Editor’s Note: This is the final in a series of articles looking at the journey from darkness to light in the season of Advent. The final stage celebrates God’s coming to dwell with us.

By Debbie Shelley

The Catholic Commentator

The wait is over!

Place baby Jesus on the manger’s bed of hay on Christmas morning and celebrate. The light of the world shines in the form of a child. Even though you started in the darkness, your Advent preparations help you clearly see and understand the significance of the light.

The coming of the light by the birth of the Lord is proclaimed in the readings of the Christmas Masses, said Dina Dow, director of the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis for the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

She pointed to the first reading of the Book of Isaiah in the Mass at night which states, “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; upon those who dwelt in the land of gloom a light has shone.”

The responsorial psalm at the Mass at dawn declares, “A light will shine on us this day: the Lord is born for us.”

St. John’s Gospel in the Mass during the day heralds the fact that the light of the world brings new life to believers: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things came to be through him, and without him nothing came to be. What came to be through him was life, and this life was the light of the human race; the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

Traditional Christmas lights are fun and signal a celebration, but they are only a dim reflection of the glorious rays of heaven, according to Dow.

Many people following the worldly cultural observance of Christmas will take their trees to the curb shortly after Christmas day and judge the season’s success by whether they had a good time at the parties and events they packed into their schedule or the number of presents they received or gave away within their credit card limit.

Those who patiently allowed Advent to unfold will receive a heavenly treasure that doesn’t glitter, but penetrates the soul with its light, according to Dow.

“Christmas is only the beginning,” beamed Dow. “We as Catholics celebrate for 12 days until the Epiphany when the three magi brought him (the Christ Child) gifts that sustained him.”

“It’s really a marvelous gift when we follow the liturgical year and see the marvelous traditions that the world does not,” she said.

Advent involves journeying through darkness before reaching the light. But as people pray and read the Scriptures as they wait, they will see the unfolding of salvation history as recorded in the Old and New Testaments, from the first creation of Adam and Eve, the Israelites journey through the dessert, up until Jesus’ life, death and resurrection.

Throughout people’s turbulent faith journey of turning toward and away from heaven, God never ceases calling people back to the light, stated Dow.

“God interjected himself into the world and showed us the way home through the incarnation,” said Dow. “The light came into the world and we can enter into it for eternity.”

In the spirit of evangelization, once people’s paths have been lit to the doorsteps of heaven, they should bring others with them by sharing the good news of God’s redemption of mankind, Dow said. A redemption that began with a little child bathed in the light of a heavenly star and seen by shepherds who trembled as the glory of the Lord shone through the darkness while angels announced his birth. The shepherds hastened to Bethlehem and found the child and returned glorifying and praising God and telling all what they had heard and seen.

That miraculous moment continues to illuminate and spark hope in the darkened heart of humanity, said Dow.