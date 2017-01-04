By Richard Meek

Under threatening skies and biting temperatures, history was saved, the final chapter to be determined.

Workers and volunteers pitched in on Dec. 6 to help transport pieces of the gym floor and other keepsakes from the former Redemptorist High School to Redemptorist St. Gerard Elementary School in Baton Rouge. Among the items moved were the iconic wolf head and the distinct “R,” both of which played prominent roles in the old gym floor.

Other items included a statue of the Blessed Mother, which appeared to be standing guard over the artifacts as they were being transported on a flatbed trailer, and a trophy case that once proudly heralded the Wolves’ many athletics accomplishments but on this day sat empty, seemingly stripped of its past glory.

“It meant a lot that we were able to (preserve the items),” said Ronnie Deaton, a 1962 graduate of Redemptorist who spent 23 years working in maintenance at Redemptorist and RHS.

Citing dwindling enrollment numbers, the Diocese of Baton Rouge in December 2014 announced the closing of Redemptorist. The school was shuttered the following July, ending a storied 48-year-run in the north Baton Rouge neighborhood.

After the school closed, many of the trophies and other items were either preserved or sold to alumni, but the gym floor remained intact.

Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School leased the school buildings and gym from the diocese and after significant renovations, opened its doors to nearly 80 students in August. However, two weeks later, the complex took on up to four feet of water in the August floods. Consequently, Cristo Rey was forced to relocate for the current school year. Additionally the buildings were severely damaged and are slated for demolition in the coming weeks.

Hoping to salvage some of the remaining artifacts, the recently formed Redemptorist High School Alumni and Friends organization petitioned diocesan officials to preserve portions of the gym floor and other artifacts before the demolition began.

Marie Kennedy, one of the founding members of RHS Alumni and Friends, said she worked with diocesan chief financial officer Joe Ingraham and maintenance director Craig Michelet to coordinate the move.

“A lot of people are excited about it,” Deaton said, adding that the items will likely be stored at Redemptorist until the alumni organization can determine a suitable location. “It preserves our history and that’s important.”

Kennedy, who expressed gratitude to the diocese for being able to preserve a portion of Redemptorist’s heritage, said the efforts to organize an alumni association began in 2012 and came to fruition in February when the Articles of Incorporation were filed with the state. Since the filing, the organization has elected a 12-member board of directors and established a committee that meets on the third Monday of each month.

She said the association was formed “for the purpose of keeping the vast network of relationships alive and active.”

She said the RHS alumni association was in the midst of planning a Redemptorist RoundUP that was originally scheduled for this past fall but was canceled because of the floods. She is hoping a similar event will be held in 2017 as a kickoff for the fledgling association.

Kennedy said the monthly meetings are open to the public and all

RHS alumni and friends are invited to attend. Alumni or friends interested in becoming involved or attending the meetings can contact any of the board members or email mariekennedy@kw.com.

Workers carefully lift a portion of the old gym floor display “R” on top of other keeps sakes taken from the gym. The items will stay at Redemptorist St. Gerard until the Redemptorist High School Alumni and Friends are able to secure a suitable permanent home.