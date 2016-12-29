Hispanic community celebrates Our Lady’s feast day with festive Mass

By Richard Meek

The Catholic Commentator

The mood was festive, the music uplifting as a tradition that originated nearly 500 years ago was celebrated Dec. 12 in Baton Rouge.

Volunteers stretched their muscles to bring in a platform holding a beautiful statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The statue was the centerpiece of a procession that paraded around the grounds at St. Piux X Church in Baton Rouge. Photos by Richard Meek | The Catholic Commentator

A standing room only crowd filled the St. Pius X Church to celebrate the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which is one of the largest annual celebrations in the Hispanic community, the other being Ash Wednesday.

Despite a persistent light mist, the crowd, which included a large number of young children, joined the procession, led by a group of volunteers carrying a large statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe that was adorned with flowers, around the St. Pius grounds. Fiesta-like religious songs, sung in Spanish, provided a welcoming atmosphere as the procession entered the church.

Following the Mass, children, some accompanied by adults, brought flowers to the altar.

Many of those in attendance brought statues, paintings of Our Lady or crucifixes, which were blessed during the course of the Mass or after Mass by Bishop Robert W. Muench. Some clutched their statues of Our Lady throughout the Mass, even receiving Communion while holding them.

“Sometimes, people build a small niche and have a burning candle to venerate the image,” said Julia Scarnato, director of the Hispanic Apostolate which hosted the Mass. “That gives a sense of protection of the home and the family and is a reminder that God is in every place.”

Father Elicer Montanez-Grimaldos, chaplain of the Hispanic Apostolate, celebrated the Mass in Spanish. But it was Bishop Muench’s homily of hope and support that resonated with the crowd.

Father Elicer Montanez-Grimaldos (shown at the altar) chaplain of the Hispanic Apostolate, celebrated Mass in Spanish. Bishop Robert W. Muench, right, delivered a homily of encouragement and support in English, which Julia Scarnato translated to the congregation in Spanish.

Delivered in English and translated to Spanish by Scarnato, the bishop told the congregation, “You are a blessing to God, to the church, to the diocese and to me. For that I thank you.”

He mentioned the strong faith of the Hispanic community, especially their commitment to Our Lady of Guadalupe. Then, the bishop offered soothing words to a community facing increased uncertainty, especially after the election of President-elect Donald Trump.

“I am aware of the concern and anxiety about recent developments regarding your security and well-being,” the bishop said. “God, our blessed mother and our church will never abandon you.

“Don’t be troubled.”

He added there are many situations that can test one’s faith and “leave us hopeless.”

“Mary tells us, ‘Am I not your mother? Am I not here for you?'” the bishop said, “Do not let your troubles overwhelm you.”

“I salute you, I affirm you, I support you, I praise you and I pray for you,” concluded Bishop Muench. The crowd then applauded the bishop, acknowledging their gratitude for his words.

Many of the young children were all smiles as they presented the roses at the altar. After the roses were collected, they were moved to the base of the statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Several people, individuals and families alike, spent time praying at the statue long after the Mass had ended.

Scarnato said the bishop’s homily was an inspiration to her personally as well as in her mission at the Hispanic Apostolate.

“The message of awareness and hope that the bishop gave reassures the community that in spite of the problems that they might encounter due to the immigrant position of (President-elect Trump), the church and Our Lady will be giving the necessary support,” she said. “I have read (the bishop’s words) over and over, and I feel as if God is making a renewed call to place my life, my projects and my tribulations in his hands. (The bishop’s) message makes me want to stand with our Holy Mother in silence and prayer at the foot of the cross and serve all my brothers and sisters with love, fraternity and mercy to promote the beautiful values we all hold dear.”

At the conclusion of Mass, another long-standing tradition was observed when roses were brought to the altar, placed in three large baskets and placed at the feet of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Scarnato said the tradition comes from the roses that St. Juan Diego picked up at the Hill of El Tepeyac, Mexico in 1531. At the time, the local bishop asked St. Juan Diego for a sign that whoever was appearing to him was Our Lady.

The hill where Our Lady appeared to St. Juan Diego was rocky and difficult to find any flowers.

“People offer roses to Our Lady on her day and bring the children dressed as Indians to teach them that tradition to offer the flowers,” Scarnato said. “The sense of protection and comforts that Our Lady of Guadalupe brings to all Latinos, especially Mexicans, is amazing.”

Following Mass, many members of the Hispanic community asked Bishop Muench to bless statues, crucifixes or other religious articles. It is a tradition for Hispanics to bring religious articles to the Mass so they can be blessed.