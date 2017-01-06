A statue of the Blessed Mother was all that was left of the home of St. Benedict the Moor parishioners Donovan and Andrea Johnson Forté after destructive tornadoes struck South Louisiana on Feb. 23, killing two and injuring dozens of others in Convent. In many instances where homes were destroyed, statues of Our Lady remained, as if exhorting people to have faith and courage. Photo by Debbie Shelley | The Catholic Commentator

The dining hall, pictured here, as well as most of the other buildings, at St. Joseph Abbey and College was flooded when the campus received more than two feet of water from torrential rains. The March flooding in South Louisiana heavily impacted families and business owners throughout Tangipahoa Civil Parish and forced many individuals to be rescued by boats. Photo provided by Matthew Dunn, seminarian

Two Zachary police officers attend a prayer service while members of the St. John the Baptist Church choir in Zachary sing. The prayer service was one of many held in July following the shooting of six law enforcement officers, killing three. Photo by Richard Meek | The Catholic Commentator

A girls’ CYO team is honored in this file photo provided by the now-shuttered CYO office. Photo provided by CYO

Floodwaters surround Holy Rosary Church in St. Amant on Aug. 18. Although the church was spared from the initial flooding, backwater flooding did cause water to get into the church as well as the rectory. Photo by Richard Meek | The Catholic Commentator



Students at St. Thomas More School in Baton Rouge release blue balloons after finding out their school was named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education. Two other Catholic schools in the diocese, St. George School and St. Joseph’s Academy, also received the honor last year. Photo provided by Tootie Lee | St. Thomas More School

Father Paul Counce closes the Holy Door at St. Joseph Cathedral following Mass on Nov. 13. The Holy Door had been opened Dec. 8, 2015 marking the beginning of the Jubilee Year of Mercy. Looking on are Deacon Joseph Scimeca, left, and Deacon Chauvin Wilkinson Jr. Photo by Richard Meek | The Catholic Commentator