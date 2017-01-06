By Debbie Shelley

The Catholic Commentator

Animals such as wolves, sharks, alligators, bears, giant spiders and snakes may have the reputation of being the deadliest animals on Earth and many times are the ones chasing people in their nightmares. But the deadliest animal in the world, according to the World Health Organization, is tiny, the tinier the more deadly, and hangs out with people in the backyard as they barbecue, swim or have evening soirees. The only attention they may get from people is an irritated swat.

Students at St. Aloysius School in Baton Rouge examined containers of water, such as this pool, to see how many mosquito larvae they could nd during an educational day by the Louisiana Mosquito Control Association. Photo by Debbie Shelley|The Catholic Commentator

“I learned that more than 725,000 deaths by mosquitoes are reported each year,” said John Foster Benoit, a fifth-grade student at St. Aloysius School in Baton Rouge. “Every 45 seconds a child is killed by malaria.”

Benoit shared the facts on the cold-blooded killers given during an educational day on mosquitoes presented by the Louisiana Mosquito Control Association at St. Aloysius School on Dec. 6.

The Louisiana Mosquito Control Association is a statewide organization that represents local mosquito control districts in civil parishes throughout the state, according to Bryan Massery, chairman of the association’s education committee and public information officer/biologist for the St. Tammany Mosquito Abatement District. The 52-year old program has funded parish-wide mosquito control programs in 24 civic parishes and has more than 350 members.

In conjunction with the association’s annual convention, the members present an educational day in a school within the district hosting the event. This year’s event was held in Baton Rouge and St. Aloysius, which expressed strong interest in the program, was selected as the school. Kenny Ricard, pest control inspector for East Baton Rouge Civil Parish Mosquito Abatement and Control, worked with St. Aloysius to coordinate the day. Members of the LSUAg Center were also present.

As the districts worked together and shared information about mosquitoes in their own local areas, the association members learned as well as the students, said Massery.

During the event, students learned to “understand the adversary” by informing themselves about mosquito biology, surveillance, disease testing, control methods and how to protect themselves from the pest.

“We need everyone to understand that they can contribute to mosquito control. Potentially dangerous mosquitoes are not just in remote swamps or marshes: They are often right outside your door. Go on a search and destroy mission to eliminate water-holding containers on your property. Use repellents. Protect yourself,” advised an informational sheet near a display of Asian Tiger mosquitoes.

Students spent the day listening to presentations, going outside and observing various species in mosquito traps, viewing and learning about technology and equipment used for mosquito abatement and looking for mosquito larvae themselves in various containers of water. The lessons correlated with the students’ biology lessons, said Massery.

With more than 60 different species of mosquitoes in Louisiana, there’s much to be learned about them, Massery stated.

“The information about the mosquitoes is that they are not just a bug that flies around them and annoys them and makes them itch – there’s a lot more to it than that,” said Massery.

He credited the students for coming into the presentation with a working knowledge of mosquitoes.

“The students were attentive and engaged,” said Massery. “I asked them what they already knew about mosquitoes and it was nice that they gave some thoughtful answers. They know mosquitoes can bite and carry diseases. These are often answers you don’t get until after they get through with the program.”

And while activities ended with “Misty the Mosquito” doing a dance for the students, the children received information about the serious problems these pests can bring.

“The headliner” diseases carried by mosquitoes are the Zika and West Nile viruses. Forty-five West Nile and 39 Zika viruses were reported in the state as of Nov. 10, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

But there are other diseases carried by the insect as well, including encephalitis, dengue fever and chikungunya.

The presenters also told the students what they can do to control the mosquito population.

The students were receptive to the messages.

“I had no idea mosquitoes could breed in so many types of water,” said fifth-grader Adler Rice. “Some prefer saltwater and some prefer pond water – things like that.”

“I learned that they have antennas and they are blood suckers. But some don’t bite,” said Nicholas Ferrell, also in fifth grade. He was pointing to the fact that only female mosquitoes bite. Both male and female mosquitoes feed mainly on fruit and plant nectar, but the female also needs the protein in blood to help her eggs develop. Once she’s had her fill of blood, she’ll rest for a couple of days before laying her eggs.

“It was shocking to have the teachers (mosquito program presenters) tell us all this,” said Amelia Allemond, another fifth-grader. “I learned that mosquitoes can carry diseases and you have to dump water out if it is stagnant. There’s probably mosquito larvae there,” she said, indicating her commitment to practice mosquito control.