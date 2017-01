Quinn Windam, a student at St. Jean Vianney School in Baton Rouge, participates in a sing-a-long celebration with his grandfather, Jerry Blanchard, during the school’s Grandparents Day Celebration. After the Dec. 16 activity in the church, the grandparents were invited to have cookies and hot chocolate, take pictures and visit classrooms. Photo provided by Bridgette DiGerolamo | St. Jean Vianney School