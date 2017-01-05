Miss Sloane

Europacorp

A striking performance from Jessica Chastain as the ruthless Washington lobbyist of the title propels director John Madden’s forceful study of political corruption. The win-at-all-costs wheeler-dealer shocks her colleagues when, driven by personal conviction, she abruptly changes sides in the fight over a pending gun control bill, abandoning her cushy position with a topflight firm (led by Sam Waterston) and signing on with a fledgling outfit (headed by Mark Strong) for what she realizes will be an uphill battle against the National Rifle Association and its allies. Potential casualties in the high-stakes conflict include one of the staff members (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) who switched companies with her, and who harbors a long-hidden secret. Despite its obvious – and, for Hollywood, predictable – partisan bias, and its preference for dramatic effect over ethical seriousness, as penned by Jonathan Perera, the film is fundamentally moral. Yet its exploration of the protagonist’s unhealthy personal life, in which she uses a male prostitute (Jake Lacy) as a partner for emotionally empty, commitment-free sex, will be off-putting even for some mature viewers. Semi-graphic nonmarital sexual activity, a prostitution theme, several uses of profanity, a tasteless religious joke, frequent rough and crude language. A-III; R

Assassin’s Creed

Fox

Though the mayhem that pervades this adaptation of a popular series of video games is mostly bloodless, other more unusual problems render it unacceptable for all. After being unexpectedly saved from execution by a secretive organization (Marion Cotillard plays one of its officials), a criminal (Michael Fassbender) gets filled in, along with the audience, on a bit of alternate history: the age-old feud between the Knights Templar and the Assassins. While the power-hungry Templars aim to eradicate free will, and are on the trail of an artifact that will enable them to do so, the Assassins, supposedly the good guys in this plot, are nihilists who deny the existence of truth and reject all moral norms. For reasons best known to them, Cotillard and her colleagues have decided that the optimal way to stop the Templars is to use a time-travel machine to send Fassbinder or at least his consciousness back to 15th-century Spain where he will control the body of an ancestor of his who was in the thick of every battle. There he also witnesses the work of the Templar-backed Inquisition. Tainted by a dumbed-down vision of the past, and of the church, director Justin Kurzel’s preposterous brew curdles swiftly. False values, anti-Catholicism, sometimes harsh but rarely gory combat violence, at least one instance each of rough and crude language. O; PG-13

Fences

Paramount

Much suffering mingles with brutal honesty and joy in unexpected moments in the first screen adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1983 play. Denzel Washington stars as an embittered Pittsburgh garbage collector; he also directs from the screenplay finished by Wilson before his 2005 death. The long speeches will require a committed attention span, but the focus on ideas and their consequences makes this family drama which also features Viola Davis acceptable for mature adolescents. References to adultery, frequent use of the n-word and a single instance each of profanity and rough language. A-III;PG-13

Jackie

Fox Searchlight

A mesmerizing performance by Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy, reflecting on loss while building the Camelot myth in the weeks following the 1963 assassination of President John Kennedy’s (Caspar Phillipson), is mixed in with overwrought monologues and not-quite-accurate history. Director Pablo Larrain and screenwriter Noah Oppenheim focus on how Jackie created her own legend by virtually dictating a story about her husband’s last days to Life magazine reporter Theodore H. White (Billy Crudup). They strengthen their drama with an expertly created mix of archival footage into which Portman is inserted. Catholic viewers will find Jackie’s conversations with an unnamed priest (John Hurt) a composite of at least two real-life clergymen who are known to have counseled the first lady of particular interest while the filmmakers’ attention to detail and willingness to show grief honestly will appeal to adults more generally. An explicit, gory portrayal of assassination, at least one use of rough language. A-III; R

Passengers

Sony

Science fiction becomes the springboard for a study of selfishness, sin and the possibility of forgiveness that will resonate with romantics but may leave others cold. After he wakes up from hibernation 90 years prematurely, and discovers that there is no way to get back into suspended animation, an engineer (Chris Pratt) who is one of the passengers on a spaceship bound for a distant colony planet is so oppressed by his loneliness that he eventually awakens another traveler (Jennifer Lawrence), an author whose background and writing he has studied and for whom he has fallen. Screenwriter Jon Spaihts and director Morten Tyldum take a big risk by having their protagonist essentially ruin the life of the woman he loves, then try to keep that fact a secret. But at least some viewers will appreciate the complicated emotions to which this situation gives rise and the skill with which both leads convey them. Two premarital encounters, one of them semi-graphic, a couple of glimpses of rear nudity in a nonsexual context, a pair of mild oaths, a single crass term. A-III; PG-13

Silence

Paramount

Dramatically powerful but theologically complex adaptation of Catholic author Shusaku Endo’s 1966 fact-based historical novel about two 17th-century Jesuit missionaries (Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver) in Japan. Shocked by rumors that their mentor in the priesthood (Liam Neeson) has renounced the faith under persecution, they voluntarily leave the safety of Europe in order to find their role model and minister to the underground Japanese church. What follows is a long, sometimes harrowing battle between doubt and human frailty on the one hand and fidelity on the other. Director and co-writer Martin Scorsese’s often visually striking drama is deeply thought provoking and emotionally gripping. But the narrative he inherits from Endo is not for the poorly catechized since it stretches and twists fundamental issues of faith and morality in a manner reminiscent of British novelist Graham Greene. Religious themes requiring mature discernment, much violence, including scenes of gruesome torture and a brutal, gory execution, rear and partial nudity. L; R

