Seasons of Love

525,600 minutes

525,000 moments so dear

525,600 minutes

How do you measure, mea sure a year?

In daylights, in sunsets, in midnights, in cups of coffee

In inches, in miles, in laugh- ter, in strife

In 525,600 minutes

How do you measure a year in the life?

How about love?

How about love?

How about love?

Measure in love

Seasons of love

Seasons of love

525,600 minutes

525,000 journeys to plan

525,600 minutes

How do you measure the life of a woman or man?

In truths that she learned, or in times that he cried

In bridges he burned, or the way that she died

It’s time now to sing out

Though the story never ends

Let’s celebrate, remember a year

In the life of friends

Remember the love

Remember the love

Remember the love

Measure in love

Seasons of love

Seasons of love

You got to, you got to

Remember the love

You know that love is

A gift from up above

Share love, give love, spread love

Measure, measure your life in love

Sung by the cast of Glee | Copyright © 2013, Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

A new year begins for our lives. “525,600 minutes” … seems like a lot! What will you do with this gift of time?

The 1990s hit “Seasons of Love” originally was part of the Broadway musical “Rent,” but the version of the song I like is from the cast of the Fox TV show “Glee.” The song asks us to consider how we will respond to the beautiful gift of all the days, hours and minutes that 2017 offers.

Each year brings us four seasons as one of the ways to mark the passage of time. Yet, when it comes to the flow of our lives, we have the opportunity to experience many more seasons of love. Are you willing to turn the next 525,600 minutes into ways to “measure your life in love?”

The song asks us to consider everyday moments like “sunsets,” “midnights,” “cups of coffee” or thousands of other daily possibilities as times for love. As you live through these moments, you can turn 2017 into a year when the presence of love within you supports the lives of many others.

So, where should you start? How about with the people you live with? What can you do to form many seasons of love for these individuals?

There is a multitude of ways, but why not start with appreciation? Everyone needs to be appreciated, but the routines of family life can lead to taking people for granted.

Make it your active practice during 2017 to notice even the little aspects of good in each family member, and then mention to each of them how you value these attributes of who they are. Dedicate yourself to being a mirror of the goodness that dwells in each person of your family.

Next, look back over this past year and see the many acts of service you brought to others. Caring about others’ well-being through giving, small gestures of kindness can create ongoing seasons of love. Such acts of caring need to be given simply to help someone else have a better day.

Seek no recognition and, when possible, do so without being asked. This could occur just about anywhere you interact with others. Be on the lookout! Be spontaneous!

Life can be challenging. Sometimes, we cannot help others with their difficulties, but we can bring a certain lightness of heart to many situations. We never want to devalue another’s suffering, but at times we can help him or her avoid getting lost within this hurt.

Share your humor, a positive perspective or words of hope and encouragement. All dark is transformed by light. Create more seasons of love by being the “light switch” in others’ lives.

The song suggests that “though the story never ends, let’s celebrate, remember a year in the life of friends.” Create many seasons of love in 2017 for your friends.

Arrange mini-celebrations when good things happen to others, for example, when a friend passes a test that he or she was doubtful about achieving, or even something routine like getting a driver’s license. Every goodness deserves acknowledgement. Be the one who finds ways to celebrate the small blessings that come into your friends’ lives.

Yes, you’ve got 525,600 minutes called 2017. “You know that love is a gift from up above” – a clear reference to the source of all love. God invites you to be a co-creator with him for the blessings that can flow from your love in this new year. How many seasons of love will unfold because of your active intent to manifest God’s presence to others?

