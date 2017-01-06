The problems of our present time, war, refugees, inequality will not be solved until we know this earth as the home of all men, women and children. We all inhabit a common house. We are each other’s keeper, at least that is what our Christian faith is calling us to be. In the book that I have been reading this Christmas season, John Shea’s “Starlight: Beholding the Christmas Miracle All Year Long,” Shea does a beautiful job of showing how the Christmas Scriptures, stories and poems, call us year after year to unite with each other as we celebrate God’s most beautiful gift to us, his own son becoming one of us.

None of these stories cries for unity and inclusiveness more than that of the Magi. Yet, some scholars scoff at it, and historians love to point out that it appears only in St. Matthew’s Gospel. St. Luke’s story of the shepherds at the manger is easier to believe. There were plenty of shepherds in first century Palestine. Actually, no Gospel mentions sheep at the manger, but having them in our creches makes some sense. They came with the shepherds that is not stretching artistic license too far. And the ox and the donkey, well Isaiah did prophesy about “the ass knows his master and the ox his manger, but you O Judah have forgotten your Lord.” So donkey and ox have their place. But camels and cows, dogs and cats? The Magi did come from the East, but St. Matthew does not tell us what they were riding. Camels? Why not Arabian horses? Like Shea says, “The inventive genius of Christmas has turned the stable into a zoo.”

So what is St. Matthew trying to tell us with these Magi? Philologists translate Magi as deceivers, magicians, astrologers or philosophers. Deceivers? They did sneak out rather than betray the Christ Child’s location to the evil Herod. Magicians? No pretension of that. Astrologers? They did locate a new wandering star. Philosophers? They weren’t dumb. And don’t many manger scenes show the Magi with crowns on their heads? Well, one of their gifts was gold, common tribute to a king of King David’s lineage. Gold from eastern (pagan) kings to the King of the Jews as prophesy and later the Roman governor, Pilate, would call him. The child is the king of all of us, a king willing to die for all of us as the myrrh symbolizes. Suffering is the sign of the full humanity of Jesus. He is one of us and calls us to be one with all others. Frankincense is a sign of worship, our prayers rising like incense to God the Father of all. This child came to tell and to show poor lonely people that we are loved by God, with a love so powerful that it can overcome death and give eternal life.

We begin to see the Magi as a legend that could be true or, if not, an inspired theological creation of St. Matthew to teach his Jewish readers to see the infant in the manger as the savior of all the human race, not just of the Jews. And isn’t that truth even more urgent today as each nation vies for the natural resources of the other, and each wants the other to deny its growth and prosperity to prevent global warming, rising seas, violent storms, etc.? Will wealth or mercy be our God?

One thing that everyone, skeptical scriptural scholars and nostalgic crib-builders alike, seems to agree upon is that there were three Wise Men. Read St. Matthew’s Gospel carefully again. He doesn’t tell us how many there were. He writes, “When Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea, in the days of King Herod, behold, Magi from the east arrived in Jerusalem, saying, ‘Where is the new-born king of the Jews? We saw his star at its rising and have come to do him homage.’ ” But then, it does sort of make sense that, if three gifts were offered to the child, there would be three gift bearers.

Factual and accurate or not, St. Matthew’s story of the Magi has hit a spiritual and poetic nerve in some of the most brilliant writers of the English language. They see the Wise Men as making good on the Isaian promise that is fulfilled by the feast of the Epiphany. “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; upon those who dwelt in the land of gloom, a light has shone” (Is 9:1). G. K. Chesterton reminds us that despite all of our modern scientific discoveries, we have not understood the truth that would make us better people. In his poem “The Wise Men” he writes: “Oh we have learnt to peer an pore/ On tortured puzzles from our youth,/ We know all the labyrinthine lore,/ We are the three Wise Men of yore,/ and we know all things but the truth.”

T. S. Eliot, one of our greatest American poets, in his poem, “The Journey of the Magi,” sees them as an example of our futile quest to find a man-made salvation. “We returned to our places, these kingdoms,/But no longer at ease here, in the old dispensation,/ With an alien people clutching their gods.” Shea comments that “‘Clutching alien gods’ is a classic way of saying we have misplaced our ultimate allegiance. The way we live is not grounded in the truth.”

The Magi even became part of our American civil rights movement. The African-American poet Langston Hughes wrote in “Carol of the Brown King,” “Of the three Wise Men/ Who followed the star/ One was a brown king/ From afar…/ Unto his humble/ Manger they came/And bowed their heads/ In Jesus’ name./ Three Wise Men / One dark like me –/ Part of his/ Nativity. To be reborn in Christ means to live a life of inclusiveness. The brown king, more than anyone else, knew this.

Most of us, in high school or college, were assigned to read O. Henry’s short story “Gift of the Magi.” Remember, it was the story of a married couple, Jim and Della. Although poor, each had one prized possession. For Jim, it was a gold watch handed down by his grandfather. Della was proud of her beautiful long hair. They had no money for gifts, so as Christmas approached they worried about what they could give the other. Finally, Jim sold his watch and with the money bought two “pure tortoise shell” combs for Della. She cut her hair, sold it and bought Jim a “platinum fob chain.” When he realized what had happened, Jim just smiled. O. Henry ends the story by saying, “Of all who give and receive gifts, such as they are the wisest.” They had each received the perfect gift, useless in one way, but priceless on the level of spirit. Each knew that they loved and were loved. Is this not the meaning of the Christ Child, and perhaps also of the gifts of the Magi?

May 2017 be a year of true wisdom that recognizes God’s gift of love that makes us all one in Christ.

Father Carville is a retired priest in the Diocese of Baton Rouge and writes on current topics for The Catholic Commentator. He can be reached at johnnycarville@gmail.com.