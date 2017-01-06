Dear People of God of the Diocese of Baton Rouge,

The Continuing Formation of the Clergy Committee is hosting the Annual Priests’ Formation Days on January 9-12, 2017. These formation days are one of the important ways in which the priests of our diocese are formed for ministry. They offer the priests opportunities for growth in intellectual and spiritual formation, emotional maturity and physical well-being. Since these days are offered once a year, and is a commitment by the diocese for their on-going formation, participation by the priests is mandatory. However, on occasion, ministry needs arise at the same time preventing the priests from participating in these Annual Formation days.

With the guidance of the Diocesan Presbyteral Council, the Continuing Formation for Clergy Committee has secured a site for this year’s Annual Formation in Metairie. The committee and I are aware that the distance from Metairie to many of our diocesan parishes would be significant and that pastoral ministry can and will occur during these days. Nonetheless at the express request of the Continuing Formation Committee and the Presbyteral Council, I am expecting priests to attend the entire formation days’ schedule. I know this may affect certain regular ministries, such as daily Mass and funerals. The daily Mass schedule in your parish can be adjusted as determined by your parish priest to meet the needs of your parish during Annual Formation. While this is a sacrifice, I consider this sacrifice worth making. Regarding funerals, I would ask that funerals be scheduled either before Annual Formation begins or after, but not during, the scheduled Annual Formation days. If this is completely impossible, one of the deacons from the diocese can provide the needed funeral rites, namely the vigil wake, funeral without Mass and rite of committal. If the local parish staff is unable to secure a deacon for this special funeral need, the parish staff may call the Office of the Vicar General at 225-387-0561 for further assistance.

Over the years attendance at our Annual Formation and Priest Retreat has been remarkably consistent. Pressing ministry could compromise and jeopardize our commitment to these special opportunities. I hope this letter helps you understand and support our priests with their commitment to their formation for ministry. I ask that you pray for our priests and our diocese during these days.

In summary, every priest of the diocese is expected to be present and take part in Annual Formation days in Metairie. I appreciate your affirmation and encouragement of our clergy who give so much of their lives for our diocese. May God be generous in leading us into the future with hope.