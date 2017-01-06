Pro-life Mass – A monthly pro-life Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Jan. 10, 5:30 p.m., at St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd., Baton Rouge. For more information, call 225-383-4127.

Marriage Enrichment Program – Dr. James Healy, Director of the Center for Family Ministries of the Diocese of Joliet, Illinois, will speak at a marriage enrichment retreat, “How to Be Married and Stay Engaged,” Saturday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Catholic Life Center Ballroom, 1800 S. Acadian Thwy., Baton Rouge. Cost is $35 per couple and $20 per individual. Healy will talk about the three types of intimacy that are needed for a marriage to thrive. For more information and to register on line, visit mfldiobr.org.

Diocesan Youth Conference – The Diocesan Youth Conference will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thwy., Baton Rouge. The theme will be “United: One Billion Temples of Christ and Counting.” Mary Bielski, founder of All4Him Ministries, will be the guest speaker. Youth must register through a church parish or Catholic school with an adult contact by Wednesday, Jan. 18 for early bird registration and Wednesday, Feb. 1 for regular registration. For more information about registration and the conference, visit diobryouth.org and click on Events or call 225-336-8751.

Jam and Jazz Brunch – Catholic Community Radio will hold its “Jam and Jazz Brunch” on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge. For more information, email davedaws1@gmail.com or call 225-448-3754.