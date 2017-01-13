Violence, floods define difficult year

By Rachele Smith

The Catholic Commentator

From dreadful and deadly acts of nature to man-made tragedies that turned the nation’s attention on the Capital City, 2016 was perhaps one of the most turbulent years in Baton Rouge history, and one that many residents were glad to see end.

In a year permeated with nationwide racial unrest, and one that brought violence to the Capital City this summer, local law enforcement officers dressed in protective riot gear and a young African-American woman meet on a Baton Rouge city street. Photo provided by CNS

Yet, despite its chaotic record, the year also showed humanity at its finest, with neighbors and strangers reaching out to help each other during difficult times.

Perhaps not coincidentally, these acts of compassion, which highlighted a community torn by tornadoes, flooding, racial unrest and violence, also came during the Jubilee Year of Mercy.

Nature’s Fury

For many, the year will be remembered for the great flood.

the historic rainfall in August, which resulted in catastrophic flooding and affected tens of thousands of homes and businesses, has changed much of the Diocese of Baton Rouge. Dumping more than three times as much rain on Louisiana as Hurricane Katrina, the rain storm shattered the area’s historic flood records set in 1983 and forced many families out of their homes and into shelters, hotels or the homes of family and friends. The event left 13 people dead.

The deluge also brought with it a heavy price tag and a heavy burden for the many property owners without flood insurance. It has been estimated to cost the U.S. economy more than $10 billion.

But the devastation also showed humanity at its best. Witnessing the life-threatening circumstances affecting thousands, hundreds of boat owners and neighbors from communities nearby rushed to help others evacuate the rising water. Referred to as the “Cajun Navy,” these citizens have since been heralded as true heroes.

Other champions were groups from around the nation and even across town who rallied to help those affected by the flooding, offering everything from food and water to manpower for the arduous task of cleanup.

As families and businesses continue to rebuild, many churches and schools in the diocese that took on water, including Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs, St. Alphonsus Church and School in Greenwell Springs, Holy Rosary Church in St. Amant, St. Anne Church in Sorrento, and St. Jean Vianney and Redemptorist St. Gerard schools in Baton Rouge are back in business, having either completed or working on repairs to their buildings.

As destructive as the August floodwaters were to South Louisiana, they were not the first force of nature to strike the state in 2016. Six months earlier, in February, a record-breaking number of tornadoes (11 confirmed) plowed through Assumption, Ascension, St. James and Livingston civil parishes, leaving two dead and injuring dozens.

The funnel systems leveled homes, tossed cars and uprooted trees.

“God was with us through it all,” said Catherine Boudreaux who was interviewed shortly after a tornado caused extensive damage to her home.

“He let us know to get out of the way,” she explained.

But even as Boudreaux and her neighbors were immersed in the heavy task of rebuilding, less than three weeks later, another weather system struck the state.

This time, heavy rains in Tangipahoa Parish caused widespread flooding, forcing many residents to evacuate their water drenched homes. Holy Ghost Church in Hammond also saw high water, but while it approached the rectory, it did not cause any damage.

Summer Violence

Although Mother Nature hurled destructive weather at southeast Louisiana in 2016, the violence Baton Rouge suffered this summer was man-made. The events started with the shooting death of Alton Sterling by a police officer. Demonstrators (which included many people living outside of the Baton Rouge area and even the state) quickly gathered to protest the shooting, but the community was shocked when two weeks later, a lone gunman from Missouri shot six Baton Rouge law enforcement officials in the line of duty. Three of those officers, Brad Garafola, Matthew Gerald and Montrell Jackson, died. Two other officers were treated and released and a third, Deputy Nick Tullier, is still recovering and was recently admitted to a rehab center in Houston.

In response to the shooting, Bishop Robert W. Muench, joined by other clergy members throughout the diocese, called for prayer and peace, offering prayer services and other opportunities for the community to come together and unite as one.

By late in the year, the Diocese of Baton Rouge formed a Commission of Racial Harmony, consisting of 13 members, as a commitment to a long-term effort in promoting understanding, compassion and respect for all people in the diocese.

Pro-Life Rulings

For Catholics following pro-life legislation, the year was active. At the close of the state’s legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards signed four new pro-life bills into law, including the Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Act, which ends the practice of dismemberment abortion (commonly known as Dilation & Evacuation or D&E). The other bills prohibit health care facilities and clinics that perform abortions from receiving state funding, increase the waiting period between pre-abortion counseling and the actual procedure and place certification requirements on those performing abortions. However, in September, Louisiana’s law requiring all doctors who provide abortions have local hospital admitting privileges was challenged after the U.S. Supreme Court found a similar law in Texas unconstitutional.

Brick & Mortar

In February, Bishop Muench joined many dignitaries and students in breaking ground on the new Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. Scheduled for completion in 2018, the new facility, which is located parallel to I-10 between Essen and Bluebonnet boulevards, will feature 350,000 square feet and house six floors that will include patient beds, a pediatric emergency room, surgical units and other care areas.

In addition to the new hospital, another building, this one important to the diocese’s past, will begin construction in the near future. After several meetings with neighboring residents, the diocese received approval to build a state of the art archival building to house and better protect documents, photos and other important items that reflect the history of Catholicism in the diocese.

Singing the Blues

Three Catholic schools in the diocese received good news shortly after the start of the current school year. St. Thomas More School, St. George School and St. Joseph’s Academy, all in Baton Rouge, were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2016. Each school celebrated earning the prestigious award with special activities for students and teachers.

The honor followed an impressive report issued during the summer by the diocese’s Catholic Schools Office. Figures calculated from the 2015-16 school year showed Catholic school students in the diocese earned more than a combined $50 million in college scholarship money. It was a feat Dr. Melanie Verges, superintendent of Catholic schools, attributed to the commitment of educators as well as students.

The good news for Catholic schools, however, was overshadowed by concern regarding the state’s voucher program. Despite statistics released by both the Louisiana Department of Education and the Catholic Schools Office for the Diocese of Baton Rouge that show the state’s investment in scholarship students is paying off in the classroom, budget cuts could affect the program.

During the legislative session last year, the voucher system narrowly escaped the chopping block but was still forced to absorb a $2 million cut.

The state’s fiscal cutting measures also took a swipe at the required services program, which helps offset costs for Catholic schools, and school food salary supplements.

End of an Era

After decades of service to young people and their families, 2016 saw the closing of the Baton Rouge Catholic Youth Organization (CYO). For 71 years, the CYO sponsored sports teams for children and teens. Its history also included organizing student dances as well as classes, such as arts and crafts, for all ages.

With the CYO office no longer able to facilitate some sports programming for elementary Catholic school students, the Catholic Schools Athletic Association was created.

Administered through the Catholic Schools Office, the CSAA began offering both competitive and recreational teams to Catholic school students this school year.

A Sacred Welcome

The Diocese of Baton Rouge witnessed the ordination of Father Edwin Martin to the priesthood and Deacon Ryan Hallford as a transitional deacon. Ordained on May 28 by Bishop Muench in St. Joseph Cathedral, Father Martin is now serving as parochial vicar at St. Thomas More Church in Baton Rouge and Deacon Hallford was assigned to St. Margaret Queen of Scotland Church in Albany. Deacon Hallford is scheduled to be ordained to the priesthood in May.

In addition, Baton Rouge native Alex Harb was ordained as a Maronite Catholic priest. The ordination was conducted by Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, bishop of the Eparchy of Our Lady of Lebanon of Los Angeles, on April 23 at St. George Church in Baton Rouge.

A Fond Farewell

While the faithful were happy to welcome Father Martin and Deacon Hallford to their sacred roles in the diocese, it was with heavy hearts they said final goodbyes to three priests who provided love and service to all in their ministry.

Msgr. Gerald Lefebvre, remembered for his pursuit of learning as well as for his caring nature and voice of social justice, died on Sept. 18 at the age of 85.

Only a month later, on Oct. 17, Msgr. William L. Greene died. Msgr. Greene, who had celebrated his 91st birthday only three days before his death, was often called a great witness for Christ, someone who was joyous and spirit-filled.

The passing of Father Edward Fuss SM on Nov. 23 in Lutcher marked the end of a 154-year presence of Marist priests in the River Parishes. Father Fuss, who became a Marist priest late in life at the age of 63, was remembered as “the embodiment of Jesus in comfort, compassion and instruction.”

He was 90-years-old.

Looking to the Future

As 2017 begins, there is work to be done with residents and business owners, who were forced to discard flood-wrecked items, rebuilding and reclaiming their homes and livelihoods.

It’s a type of healing that extends to all areas of the diocese as attention is focused and talks continue not only on racial harmony, but also with issues of life, from conception to a natural end.