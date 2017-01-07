By Richard Meek

The Catholic Commentator

Rudis Benitez fondly remembers Christmas in his native El Salvador as an afternoon at the beach, enjoying sun-splashed skies while grilling and playing soccer with friends.

Rudis Benitez and his wife, Yeni, are shown with their children Alexia, 14, left, Hazel, 9 and Omar 4. Photo proved by Rudis Benitez

He would also spend time at his aunt’s restaurant in downtown San Salvador, mingling with the patrons who would often give him money to buy fireworks.

“Christmas Day we were sleeping; we were tired,” Benitez said.

His wife, Yeni, a native of rural El Salvador, also remembers Christmas Day as time at the beach or with family.

In the Hispanic community, Christmas Eve night is the center of the celebration, complete with a large dinner, spending time with family and friends and dancing the night away to festive music. At the stroke of midnight the music briefly stops, a prayer is said to celebrate Christ’s birth, hugs are exchanged and the music and dancing continues often into the wee hours of the morning.

“We don’t really celebrate Christmas Day,” said Yeni, who owns a house cleaning business. “We celebrate Christmas Eve, we stay until midnight, give hugs and we dance.”

As is also common in the Hispanic community, fireworks play a major role in the holiday rituals. In fact, the fuse is lit on Dec. 12, the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and fireworks are set off daily through the beginning of the new year.

“Here, I did not get to see fireworks unless we went to the levees (for the lighting of the bonfires),” said Rudis, who has resumed the tradition in his Gonzales neighborhood. “That was a big tradition (in El Salvador).”

Alexia Benitez, the oldest of the couple’s children at age 14 and a student at East Ascension High School, admits among her peers fireworks are reserved for New Year’s Eve.

“They usually don’t do the big parties on Christmas Eve,” she added. “They do them on Christmas Day. It’s like Christmas morning they are opening their presents and getting ready for Christmas pictures and dinners.

“We just stay home and watch movies.”

The differences in Christmas traditions illustrate one of the many challenges the Benitez family, along with hundreds of Hispanic families scattered throughout the Diocese of Baton Rouge, face in trying to maintain the relevancy of the culture from their homeland while adapting to a new way of life.

“The same with every tradition we have, we try to do some of what we grew up with and adjust to what they do here,” Yeni said. “It’s kind of difficult because it would be easier just to do what everyone else does.”

Rudis moved to Baton Rouge nearly 26 years ago to rejoin his parents, who had moved from El Salvador years earlier. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and is currently working as an electrical specialist in Texas, commuting to Gonzales on the weekends.

During a visit to El Salvador, he met Yeni and the two married in 2002, briefly living together in the United States before Yeni returned home to complete her immigration papers. She eventually moved to Baton Rouge permanently in 2007.

Adding to the complexity of preserving the Hispanic culture is the fact that all three of the Benitez children, ranging in ages from 4 to 14, were all born in the United States and have been raised in the American culture. Yeni acknowledges the difficulty in balancing the cultures.

“We try to maintain our own Spanish and try to have them speak Spanish (at home),” Yeni said. “We were born in El Salvador. They need to learn about our culture. They don’t understand sometimes. That is the most difficult thing.”

Those differences are perhaps most eminent during the holidays.

“A huge difference is we didn’t have a lot of presents,” Yeni said of her childhood years. “It’s not about shopping, not about presents. It’s about getting together with the family and having a great time. Eat good food, dance and give everyone a big hug at midnight.”

Another big difference, she added, is the weather.

“We can’t go outside (because of the cold weather),” Yeni said. “In El Salvador it is always hot. Here, you have to stay more inside.”

Rudis said looking back at his younger years he never expected or even cared about receiving a Christmas gift but understands the tradition is different in the United States.

“It would break my heart not having a present for (his children) underneath the tree,” he said. “But at the same time we try to instill the tradition from back home.”

“We ask (the children) to write a letter to Santa Claus and tell him what you want,” he added. “But we always tell them it is not Santa bringing it but the baby Jesus is bringing it. Therefore, in the morning they get up and see the presents and say, ‘Thanks Santa and baby Jesus.’ ”

Yeni admitted some difficulty adjusting to American cultures, including the popular sleepovers among teenagers, a practice she prohibits. Although she understands this is now their home, she is persistent about keeping alive her heritage, especially with her children.

“I have to let (the children) enjoy both parts, from our culture and the things they do here,” she said. “I don’t’ want them to be odd and not know anything about the real life. We want them to know about our culture but they need to know everything about where they live.”