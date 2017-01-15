By Debbie Shelley

The Catholic Commentator

“I knew her,” said Brittany, a Baton Rouge area woman who wishes to remain anonymous, when she heard the galloping-horse sound of her unborn daughter Charlotte’s heartbeat during an ultrasound at a crisis pregnancy center. This crystallized in Brittany’s own heart and mind what she should do concerning her pregnancy. She resolved to give birth to Charlotte, with whom she shares a mutually life-giving relationship.

On Jan. 27, many Americans plan to mark the 47th anniversary of the United States Supreme Court’s upholding of Roe V. Wade by participating in March for Life in Washington, D.C. and calling for the end of legalized abortion. Many youth from the Diocese of Baton Rouge will make a pilgrimage to the Capitol to join in the march.

In Baton Rouge, people will converge downtown and march to the State Capitol as part of Louisiana March Life South on Jan. 21.

In addition to protesting the abortion law, march participants express support for women such as Brittany, who experienced in a deep, real way what it means to face the dilemma of a crisis pregnancy and make their stand by saying “Yes” to life.

Brittany said she was 21 years old and everything appeared to be going well in her relationship with her boyfriend at the time. She had been dating him for several years, and his family liked her.

“When we found out we were pregnant, his family decided that I must have been a big cheater, because there’s no way their son could be the father,” said Brittany.

“It was an awful situation. They (the father’s family) wanted me to have an abortion. I was devastated. I was in love at the time,” she added.

Brittany went to Care Pregnancy Clinic in Baton Rouge.

“I cried the entire time,” said Brittany, who was 12-weeks pregnant at the time of her visit.

The clinic gave her an ultrasound and she could hear Charlotte’s heartbeat.

“I decided that this is my daughter,” said Brittany. “That gave me the backbone I needed. I said, ‘I have to stand up for her.’ ”

“I knew what her name was going to be and knew exactly what she was going to look like – strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.” She said Charlotte, now 6, is indeed a miniature version of herself.

“We even have the same scar. I have a scar on my ear, she has a scar on her ear,” said Brittany.

She faced opposition from her boyfriend’s family for her decision to keep her baby.

“They tried to tear me down. And I wouldn’t hear of it,” said Brittany.

She did, however, have the support of her family. She lived with her parents and received help with Charlotte. Her mom went with her to doctor appointments and birthing classes. She said her parents are doting grandparents.

Once a paternity test verified that her boyfriend was the father, he filed for, and was granted, joint custody of Charlotte.

Brittany calls Charlotte, whose favorite color is purple and loves dancing and cheerleading, the “joy of my life.”

“She is the sweetest child. She is so caring, so giving. She only wants what’s best for everyone. She doesn’t even think of herself,” said Brittany.

Charlotte also helped bring focus to Brittany’s life. During her pregnancy with Charlotte, Brittany, who is Catholic, started reading the Bible, which helped her develop her faith life.

She stayed in school, and now she is a dental assistant. She is happily married and she and her husband have a son named Beau, 3, who was born in March, the same month as Charlotte.

“Charlotte is a great older sister,” said Brittany, who at the time of the interview was six-weeks pregnant and at the clinic for an ultrasound on her third child. When Charlotte held her baby brother for the first time at three years old and he fussed, she calmed him by singing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.” She was also happy that according to custody arrangements, Charlotte would spend Christmas with her and her family.

With many women facing crisis pregnancies, they hear the baby being referred to in impersonal terms such as “fetus,” or non-human terms such as “tissue” and face outside pressures to abort the baby. Some may be vulnerable to going through with it, especially if they are dealing with rejection. Brittany said the choice of what to do should be the mother’s, and they should not be coerced into abortion by others.

“Since they are the ones going through the abortion, they should know the consequences that go along with it,” said Brittany.

She urged mothers with unplanned pregnancies to consider adoption and “give the baby a chance at life.”

“And if they want to keep the baby and be a mom, go for it,” said Brittany.