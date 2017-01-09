By Richard Meek

The Catholic Commentator

Moments before the trauma team entrusted to save Baton Rouge Police Officer Nick Tullier’s life went to work, they gathered in a circle, held hands and prayed.

The Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center trauma team gathered in prayer as Baton Rouge police officer Nick Tullier, one of six law enforcement officials shot July 17, was being transported. “Prayer is what makes this hospital different,” said Lucia Hamilton, director of pastoral care service at OLOL. Photos courtesy of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center

It was a moving moment, perhaps even rare at some hospitals, but for the staff at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center prayer is an essential component, especially among team members whose very profession demands they straddle the abyss between life and death.

“The trauma team, they deal with a lot of stuff,” said Lucia Hamilton, director of pastoral care services at OLOL. “They do a good job of supporting each other. Having prayer, having that sense of faith, helps people recognize that it’s not just me.

“When cases are challenging and difficult, there can be a source of open resilience. (Prayer) is what makes this hospital different.”

The past few months have placed a premium on the emotional and physical resources of the trauma team. Not only was the team instrumental in saving Tullier’s life in July, they rode another emotional roller coaster in November when 17-year-old David Wesley was transported to OLOL after being shot and hit by a vehicle while helping a victim in need.

Sandwiched between those two shootings was the historic flooding, which impacted approximately one third of the hospital’s nursing staff, according to Colletta Barrett, director of missions at OLOL. Although the events of the past year, dating to the spring tornadoes, have been difficult, perhaps none have been as challenging as caring for Tullier, who was one of six law enforcement officers shot by a lone gunman on a quiet July 17 morning.

Three of the officers died. The shootings came two weeks after police shot Alton Sterling sparking several weeks of civil unrest in Baton Rouge.

“Sometimes when you have a (socially disrupted) situation, prayer has a way of centering things,” Hamilton said. “We believe healing is body, mind and spirit. As a Catholic health care institution, we believe it’s more than just the physical, that the spirit and emotional are an important component of all that.”

Tullier would spend several months at OLOL before being transferred to rehab at a medical facility in Houston. While in Baton Rouge, prayer became as critical in his care as any medical treatment, a fact exhibited by the staff, especially the nurses, who, when taking their break, went to pray with other officers who were holding vigil near their comrade’s room.

It was also not unusual to see deputies praying in Tullier’s room, and when nurses would walk in, they would join the officers.

“There was a real sense of community, lifting the family up in prayer,” Hamilton said. We still have this need for ritual, and so when there is a traumatic event in a department, we will frequently get called to provide comfort and prayer to the staff. I think in this culture they naturally turn to prayer. It’s in the air here.”

Barrett said that culture of prayer is cultivated from the first day of orientation, when new employees are told that their spirituality and belief systems are central “to who we are, how we deliver care and that they must take care of themselves in order to be there for others. They must figure out what feeds their spirituality because it is a requirement.

“What we tell people is you’re not going to get fired if you don’t pray; we are very clear about that. But we invite people in to pray and to take care of their spirituality. What we do is request people to respect our traditions. What it says in the mission statement is in the tradition of the Roman Catholic Church.”

Barrett said that in her 11 years at OLOL, no one has come up to her after orientation and rejected those requirements.

“What I can tell you is prayer is a cornerstone, very much in the fabric and DNA of the organization,” she said, adding that each meeting is opened with a prayer, even conference calls.

Also, at the beginning of each shift, staff members gather for what is called a “huddle,” which opens with a prayer, and moves into expressions of ministry and closes with a portion of the mission statement.

Additionally, twice daily, at 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m., a prayer is piped through the hospital’s intercom system.

“A culture is built not by happenstance or circumstance; a culture is built by repeatable, reliable processes that then drive how people respond,” Barrett said.

Hamilton said prayer is the most common resource people turn to in times of difficulty. Research has shown that prayer does have an impact on the body physically.

Tullier’s family also believes in the healing power of prayer, as was witnessed throughout Tullier’s stay at OLOL. The family has also used social media to encourage prayer, and each post is ended with a plea for continued prayers.

“(The Tullier family is) very open and requesting of prayer,” Hamilton said. “They would say please keep praying for us. Their requests opened the door for people to gather around in prayer. I believe (prayer) has helped. But that is the mystery.”

Deputy Nick Tullier was transferred from OLOL to TIRR Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital in Houston on Nov. 16. “It has been our honor to serve Deputy Tullier, and we pray for his continued healing as he begins the next phase of his recovery,” OLOL president and CEO K. Scott Wester said at the time.