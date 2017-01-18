By Rachele Smith

The Catholic Commentator

Stephen Gaudin is in an elite group of students. The Catholic High School junior has earned the highest possible composite score on the ACT.

Gaudin’s score of 36 on the college entrance exam is somewhat of a rarity. According to Ed Colby, a spokesperson for the American College Test program, less than one-tenth of one percent of students who take the test walk away with a perfect result.

“I was pretty surprised when I found out I got a 36 on the ACT,” said Gaudin, who added he has taken the test every year since the seventh grade when he was first invited to do so through Duke University’s Talent Identification Program (TIP).

“I felt I did better this time, but I didn’t think I scored perfect,” he said.

Getting that high score, however, was Gaudin’s goal, and he was “ecstatic when I first found out.”

Gaudin, who attended St. Thomas More School in Baton Rouge, credits his mom, Anne Marie Gaudin, for encouraging him to take the test as often as possible.

“I guess it has paid off because I knew what to expect and was prepared to do well on the test,” he said.

The ACT, which measures a student’s readiness for college work, is composed of four tests in the core subjects of English, math, reading and science. Each test is graded on a scale of 1-36, resulting in a composite score from those individual test averages.

Gaudin commented he didn’t have a test strategy or secret to his high score. While some students are encouraged to take preparation courses, spend hours with test practice or even fix a special high power breakfast the morning of the test, he did none of that.

Rather, he just continued with his regular school work (he’s in the honors program, so some of his courses are accelerated) and remained committed to his many school activities and clubs, including playing in the school’s drum line, working as editor of the Junior Classical League and serving as a student ambassador and vice president of the math society, Mu Alpha Theta.

He said the only strategy he used was a reading technique his English teacher, Sanders Davis, suggested.

The technique is designed to help with time management while reading the typically long or technically strong passages for the ACT’s reading comprehension portion.

Gaudin said instead of reading each passage first then answering the questions that followed it on the timed test, he learned to glance at the questions first before reading the first paragraph fully. He would then focus on topic sentences for the rest of the paragraphs, helping him know where to return for the answers to difficult questions.

With a perfect score, Gaudin is now receiving unsolicited mail from colleges around the country. Since he is still a junior in high school, he has time to determine where he would like to go, but he already has some select schools in mind based on his intended major: aerospace engineering.

“I’ve always been interested in flying and planes. I think it started when I was younger, and my family and I would go to Pensacola, Florida to see the Blue Angels (the Navy’s flight demonstration squadron),” he said.

Gaudin has expressed interest in attending the United States Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, Georgia Tech, Texas A& M or Stanford University.

Having great respect for the military (his cousin, whom he calls an inspiration, is a U.S. Marine), Gaudin said he would be honored to serve his country in the armed forces. However, if he is not piloting an aircraft in the future, he explained he would be interested in helping with the first manned mission to Mars, specifically working with the design and construction of booster rockets.

“I don’t want to do the normal stuff people want to do. I want to explore everything out there,” he said, adding, “I’m excited to see what life has to offer.”