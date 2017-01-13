Diocesan Commission on Racial Harmony

asks for fervent prayer during coming week

The Diocesan Commission on Racial Harmony, which was appointed by Baton Rouge Bishop Robert W. Muench after the events of this past summer, is asking the faithful to pray always for unity and racial harmony, but especially during the coming week.

The commission pointed to several events that it says call all people to deep reflection and to fervent prayer. The 12-member commission, which consists of priests, deacons, religious and lay persons, said the following:

“On Monday we honor the life of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Later in the week, the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity begins, as does a year-long national effort to advance racial healing in communities across America. In addition, the Holy Father’s intention for January is for Christian Unity, and his prayer is that we may be faithful to the Lord’s teaching as we strive with prayer and fraternal charity to face the challenges facing humanity. Finally, we will inaugurate a new President of the United States on Friday (Jan. 20).

“So please reflect on these important matters and pray with us the Diocesan Prayer for Racial Harmony:

“God our Father, You call us to love one another as You have loved us. We pray for the conversion of hearts in our Diocese of Baton Rouge to bring about racial harmony rooted in Your Son, Jesus Christ. Through the power of the Holy Spirit, strip us of our pride, mistrust and prejudices, so that we may be able to dialogue with one another to build communities where justice, peace and love flourish. We ask these blessings trusting in the infinite mercy of Jesus and the intercession of Mary our Mother. Amen.”