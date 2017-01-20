Manchester by the Sea

Roadside

A man (Casey Affleck) crushed by tragedy returns to his hometown on the coast of Massachusetts to become the guardian of his teenage nephew (Lucas Hedges) in a gently paced and emotionally wrenching drama from writer-director Kenneth Lonergan (“You Can Count on Me”). Flawless performances, a revelatory flashback structure, and a picturesque natural backdrop buoy the carefully manicured yet naturalistic portrait of a shattered individual who cannot forgive himself for one grave mistake. Eventually, the dramatic urgency of the story wanes and the protagonist’s struggle to recover leaves a slightly bitter aftertaste; the movie’s profanity and frank treatment of teenage sexuality are hurdles from the get-go. Much rough language, some explicit banter, several fairly graphic adolescent sexual encounters, a suicide attempt, fistfights, and a partial glimpse of lower female nudity. L; R

Hidden Figures

Fox 2000

Appealing fact-based drama about an extraordinarily gifted mathematician (Taraji P. Henson) working for NASA in the early 1960s. As she and two equally brilliant colleagues (Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae) who are also her close friends battle racism and segregation, she gradually wins the respect of her well-meaning but initially unenlightened boss (Kevin Costner). In adapting Margot Lee Shetterly’s book, director Theodore Melfi successfully re-creates the tension of the Cold War space race, while showcasing family values and Christian piety as well as wholesome romance through the widowed protagonist’s relationship with a National Guard officer (Mahershala Ali). Given that the film also provides a personalized insight into the struggles of the civil rights era, many parents may consider it suitable for older teens, despite screenwriter Allison Schroeder’s occasional resort to light swearing for rhetorical emphasis. At least one use of profanity, several milder oaths, a vague sexual reference. A-III; PG

La La Land

Lionsgate

Inspired by the musicals of Hollywood’s golden age, this comedy-drama set in present-day Los Angeles chronicles the gooey romance of two star-crossed lovers: an aspiring actress (Emma Stone) and a jazz pianist (Ryan Gosling). She wants to be a movie star, while he hopes to open his own club. The path to success is rocky, and their relationship is put to the test. Writer-director Damien Chazelle dreams big in this over-the-top fantasy where drivers exit their cars on a freeway overpass and burst into song, and lovers dance on air amid the projected stars in a planetarium. Beautifully shot in widescreen CinemaScope, it’s a unique film, though also a self-indulgent one, and tends to lose its way when the song and dance take over. Fortunately, that’s largely made up for by Chazelle’s engaging script, a cast of first-rate actors, and superb music. An implied premarital relationship, a few rough terms, some crude language. A-III;PG-13

Sing

Universal

Generally amiable but flawed musical cartoon, populated mostly by animals, in which the koala bear owner (voice of Matthew McConaughey) of a failing theater aims to revive his business by staging a singing contest. The quintet of finalists in the competition comprises a conceited mouse (voice of Seth MacFarlane) who croons in a Sinatra-like style, a gifted teenage elephant (voice of Tori Kelly) afflicted with stage fright, a harried pig housewife (voice of Reese Witherspoon) run ragged by her 25 children, a gorilla gangster’s son (voice of Taron Egerton) who would rather belt out Elton John tunes than help his dad steal and a porcupine punk rocker (voice of Scarlett Johansson) coping with the selfishness of her live-in boyfriend. Friendship and loyalty are triumphant amid plot complications that include a typo escalating the winner’s prize a hundredfold. But writer-director Garth Jennings, who also provides the voice of the good-hearted but dimwitted lizard secretary responsible for that error, incorporates into his film not only a living arrangement that has no place in a movie aimed at children but a German-accented male stage partner (voice of Nick Kroll) for Witherspoon’s character who exudes swishy enthusiasm and favors glitzy leotards. Probably acceptable for mature teens. Cohabitation, some scatological humor, scenes of peril. A-III; PG

Why Him?

Fox

Tropes of a raunchy sex comedy are mixed into a tamer tale about the clash between established family values and the often bereft behavior of the untethered newly wealthy. The result is an unpleasant botch that becomes an audience endurance contest. Bryan Cranston plays the owner of a money-losing commercial printing operation in Michigan who, together with his wife (Megan Mullally) and 15-year-old son (Griffin Gluck), travels to California to spend Christmas with his daughter (Zoey Deutch). What the visitors don’t know beforehand is that Deutch’s character is engaged to an immature, nearly feral gazillionaire who makes video games (James Franco). Director John Hamburg, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jonah Hill and Ian Helfer, expects the audience to revel in the tycoon’s antics, which include teaching his potential brother-in-law how to spout filth and getting his fiancee’s mother high on marijuana-laced brownies. Fleeting rear nudity, drug use, crude sexual banter, including references to aberrant acts, scatological humor, pervasive rough language. O; R

Live by Night

Warner Bros.

Style trumps substance in this glossy crime drama tracing the rise of a Boston-bred gangster (Ben Affleck, who also wrote and directed) in the Florida of the 1920s and ’30s. After a near-fatal conflict with the Irish-American kingpin (Robert Glenister) with whose girlfriend (Sienna Miller) he was having an affair, he seeks to avenge himself by allying with his enemy’s principal rival (Remo Girone), the leader of the Hub’s Italian mafia. Dispatched to the outskirts of Tampa to supervise his new boss’ rum-running racket, he falls for the elegant scion (Zoe Saldana) of a wealthy but shady Cuban family and clashes with a local evangelist (Elle Fanning) over his plans to build a casino. Morality, social commentary and Christianity of the revival meeting variety are all part of the mix in Affleck’s serious-minded adaptation of Dennis Lehane’s best-selling novel. But the faith on display is tattered, the ethics muddled and any consistent message gets lost amid the climactic hail of bullets. Questionable values, frequent violence with some gore, semi-graphic premarital sex, upper female nudity, a couple of uses of profanity, constant rough and crude language. L; R

USCCB Office for Film & Broadcasting

classifications:

A-I – General patronage

A-II – Adults and adolescents

A-III – Adults

A-IV – Adults, with reservations

L – Limited adult audience

O – Morally offensive

Motion Picture Association of America ratings:

G – General audiences; all ages admitted

PG – Parental guidance suggested; some material may not be suitable for children

PG-13 – Parents are strongly cautioned to give special guidance for attendance of children under 13; some material may be inappropriate for young children

R – Restricted; under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian

NC-17 – No one under 17 admitted