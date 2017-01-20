Fresh Eyes

I got these fresh eyes, never seen you before like this

My God, you’re beautiful

It’s like the first time when we open the door

Before we got used to usual

It might seem superficial, stereotypical, man

You dress up just a little and I’m like, “Oh damn”

Refrain:

So suddenly I’m in love with a stranger

I can’t believe that she’s mine

Now all I see is you with fresh eyes, fresh eyes

So suddenly I’m in love with a stranger

I can’t believe that she’s mine

And now all I see is you with fresh eyes, fresh eyes

Appreciation, well, it comes and it goes

Well I, I’ll ride that wave with you

It’s human nature to miss what’s under your nose

‘Til you, ’til you remind a fool

Maybe all of this is simple

My heart’s unconditional

You dress up just a little and I’m like, “Oh damn”

(Repeat refrain.)

If I could bottle this up, bottle, bottle this up, I would

I would bottle this up, bottle, bottle this up, I would

‘Cause you’re gorgeous in this moment

If I could bottle this up, I would

(Repeat refrain.)

Sung by Andy Grammer | Copyright © 2016, S-Curve Records

How would your life be different in 2017 if you took on fresh eyes?

This is the question that I considered as I listened to “Fresh Eyes,” Andy Grammer’s lead single from his upcoming third album. Having “fresh eyes” means also gaining a different view, a new perspective, on the realities that form our lives.

For the song’s character, this means seeing his romantic partner in a new way. He seems to have become accustomed to the “usual,” that is, the routines of their daily lives. Then, he begins to see her differently and “can’t believe that she’s mine.”

He understands that “it’s human nature to miss what’s under your nose,” but now he sees that he has been a “fool” in failing to appreciate what is part of his everyday life. Now, he is ready “to ride that wave with you” and work harder to appreciate every blessing she brings to his life.

He’s right – appreciation goes a long way in making our lives better. While the song focuses on romantic relationships, any relationship that makes your life better deserves ongoing appreciation.

This can start with your family relationships. If you are fortunate to be sharing life with parents and siblings who – though may occasionally drive you crazy – do much to add to your well-being, make a renewed commitment to voice appreciation to them frequently throughout the year.

The same can be said about friends who stand with you through life’s up and downs. Let them know that you appreciate them. In fact, I can’t think of any type of relationship that would not benefit by voicing appreciation. Make doing so your mission for 2017.

Of course, appreciation need not be solely focused on meaningful relationships. What about your body? Medical research shows that our bodies respond to the positive messages that we give to it, so shower your physical self with both appreciation and gratitude for the goodness it brings to your life.

When we start looking at our lives with “fresh eyes,” even our problems can be appreciated. Two years ago, I fell off the top of a ladder and the result was a crushed femur and some doubt that I would be able to walk freely again. Yes, there was both physical and emotional hurt as I reviewed the state of my life after the fall.

However, I began to see anyone with a disability with “fresh eyes.” I could appreciate the challenges that these individuals face and the courage it takes to live with any disability.

I also could appreciate the rigorous efforts in training and education that those professionals who work with the disabled require. Those who worked directly with me gave me a chance to overcome the results of my fall. Eventually, I could appreciate what the ordeal taught me and how I could be a better person because of it.

Sharing my personal story is not meant to minimize how problems can cause much suffering in our lives. Yet, God’s grace cannot be stopped, and even in difficult circumstances, if we open our hearts, there are gifts to be received and, eventually, appreciated.

So, back to my original question. How could “fresh eyes” help you have a better year in 2017? Where could you gain a new perspective on how God’s grace flows into your life? Where could expressed appreciation make a difference to those important to your life? It’s time to have fresh eyes!

