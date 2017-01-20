Our publication date for The Catholic Commentator and this column is Jan. 20. Of course, this is also the inauguration day of President-elect Donald J. Trump.

During his campaigns to defeat his Republican rivals for the nomination of his party and then to defeat Democrat Hilary Clinton for the presidency, Trump constantly pledged to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act, President Obama’s most important act of legislation. I was as surprised as anyone that Trump was elected, so I don’t qualify as a political commentator. However, the purpose of the Affordable Care Act, not all of its contents nor the implementation of it, but its purpose is a matter of biblical command and moral duty. To take away medical insurance from 20 million Americans who couldn’t qualify for insurance before the ACA and from 11 million more whose poverty now qualifies them for Medicaid expansion is a denial of what we believe as Christians.

In the 25th chapter of St. Matthew’s Gospel, Jesus describes the final judgment of the nations. That includes all of us humans who have ever lived. He identifies himself with the hungry, thirsty, stranger (foreigner, refugee, etc.), naked, ill and imprisoned. How we have treated them will determine how we truly love God and his son Jesus. It will determine how “righteous” or good were our lives. Many of us will be surprised and ask, “Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or ill or in prison, and not minister to your needs?” Jesus will answer. “Amen, I say to you, what you did not do for one of these least ones, you did not do for me. And these will go off to eternal punishment, but the righteous to eternal life” (Mt 25:44-46).

These are very strong words. Notice that caring for the ill is explicitly listed. Illness is something that none of us escape. We all get sick, and at some time in our lives, if we live long enough, we will need hospitalization. That is expensive, too expensive for most of us to afford without some kind of insurance plan, Medicare or Medicaid. Even out-patient treatment and many drugs can truly burden the resources of those on modest incomes. Sadly, the working poor are those most likely to become ill because they cannot afford the preventive medicine necessary to stay healthy. They become ill, and without medical insurance they end up in emergency rooms which triples the normal cost of care, an expense which is added to those paying for hospital insurance.

Jesus calls all of us to minister to minister to the needs of others who are suffering. He asks that we take care of our brothers and sisters, our neighbors and even those who are strangers to us. That is the whole point of the parable of the good Samaritan who takes care of the battered Jew who probably looked down on him. We read that parable, but many do not apply it to themselves. For instance, many young working people do not take health insurance, relying on their youthful constitutions to not become ill. Single persons have to pay a fine of $695 per year if they don’t take health insurance, but that is much lower than the yearly cost of insurance policies. However, with fewer paying, that drives up the cost of the Affordable Care Act for the more adult population of which inevitably they will become part. Whatever amends or replaces the ACA will have to deal with this situation. It too involves a moral obligation. Jesus never said that we can wait to middle age or older to share the burdens of our neighbors. The participation of all working adults in insurance programs makes health care affordable for everyone now and can keep it from becoming too expensive for young people when they reach the age when they will need it.

On Dec. 31, in closing out the year, Pope Francis gave a homily urging everyone to toss out attitudes of selfishness and exclusion. He said, “We cannot allow ourselves to be naïve. We know that we are tempted in various ways to adopt the logic of privilege that separates, excludes and closes us off, while separating, excluding and closing off the dreams and lives of so many of our brothers and sisters.” He went on to note that God accomplishes our salvation “through the smallness and vulnerability of a newborn child.”

God didn’t hide behind “a human mask” of power and coercion. Rather he identified with the weak, discouraged, afraid and lonely. He truly took on our humanity so that we would know that God is with us. This should lead us to seek the welfare of one another. Since the Nativity is a sign of God who is with us and wants us to be for one another, “the times ahead call for bold and hope-filled initiatives as well as the renunciation of vain self-promotion and endless concern with appearances.”

Asking our new political leadership to avoid “vain self-promotion and endless concern with appearances” may be a tall order, but I am encouraged by remarks of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan that we cannot just overturn the Affordable Care Act without a plan to replace and achieve its needed goals. And even President-Elect Trump tweeted that the legislators should not be too quick to overturn without foreseeing the consequences for so many fellow Americans. God does always surprise us with the way he delivers his grace.

Father Carville is a retired priest in the Diocese of Baton Rouge and writes on current topics for The Catholic Commentator. He can be reached at johnnycarville@gmail.com.