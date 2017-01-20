Women in Spirit Meeting – Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade, executive director of the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, will speak about “Melting Away Interfaith Misunderstanding,” Thursday, Jan. 26, noon, at St. Joseph Cathedral, Fourth and Main streets, Baton Rouge. To RSVP, email sjwomeninspirit@aol.com or call the cathedral office at 225-387-5928.

Emmaus Retreat – Rosaryville Spirit Life Center, 39003 Rosaryville Rd, Ponchatoula, will host a Men’s Emmaus Retreat, Friday, Jan. 27 – Sunday, Jan. 29. For information, call Norm Madere at 504-481-0411, Rick Valadie at 504-267-4944 or David Drude at 985-974-0657.

Men’s Conference – “Men of the Immaculata: A Call to Battle, Challenging Men to Holiness,” will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 2250 Main St., Baton Rouge. For more information visit menoftheimmaculata.com.

Bible Study Classes – Immaculate Conception Church, 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs, is hosting two upcoming Bible study classes. A “Psalms, The School of Prayer” introduction class will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m. A 10-week series will begin Thursday, Feb. 2, 9:30 a.m., in the Faith Formation Center. For more information, call 225-665-5359.

Theology of the Body Training – Colin Maclver – Co-author of Theology of the Body for Teens Middle School and High School editions will present classes Thursday, Feb. 3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., for grades 6-8 and Friday, Feb. 3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for grades 9-12, at the Bishop Robert E. Tracy Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thwy., Baton Rouge. Cost is $45 per class. For more information, call Dina Dow at 225-242-011 or email ddow@diobr.org.