Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has earned full re-accreditation as a Comprehensive Center for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. The accreditation was granted by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP).

MBSAQIP accreditation signifies that Our Lady of the Lake has demonstrated a commitment to delivering the highest quality of care for bariatric surgery patients. To earn re-accreditation, the hospital met the essential criteria that ensures its ability to support a safe bariatric surgical care program and measure up to the institutional performance requirements outlined by the accreditation standards.

“This designation affirms the outstanding care and services provided at Our Lady of the Lake, and is an important way for patients to verify that we have all the key resources to help them achieve their weight loss goals and maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Dr. Mark Hausmann, surgeon and medical director of Nutrition and Metabolic Services at Our Lady of the Lake.

The MBSAQIP is a joint program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. The program accredits inpatient and outpatient bariatric surgery centers that have undergone an independent and rigorous peer evaluation in accordance with nationally recognized bariatric surgical standards.

According to the CDC, more than one-third (or 78.6 million) of adults in the United States are obese. Obesity is associated with illnesses that range from diabetes and heart disease to certain types of cancers. Bariatric surgeries have been shown to reduce obesity, improve mortality and decrease the health risks from chronic diseases.

As a leader in weight loss treatment, Our Lady of the Lake provides many surgical and non-surgical options for success in achieving a more active and healthy lifestyle.