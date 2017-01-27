Couple says prayer saved baby’s life

By Richard Meek

The Catholic Commentator

A tear briefly dabbled the eyes of Moises Anselmo as he held his five-month daughter, Daleysa.

Moises Anselmo cherishes every moment he is able to spend with his daughter, five-month-old Daleysa. Anselmo and Daleysa’s mother, Yaneis Bionicio, believe prayer has played a powerful role in helping remove cancer cells from their daughter’s spine and brain. Photos by Richard Meek | The Catholic Commentator

She was laughing as she went from the arms of her father to her mother, Yaneis Bionicio. By all accounts, it would seem to be a typical winter evening of a young couple enjoying time with their newborn baby.

However, their story is one of tragedy, hope and most importantly faith. For the jovial portrait one might perceive is undermined by the emotions of concern and fear.

In her brief life, Daleysa has escaped one brush with death and faces a difficult and uncertain future. When less than two months old, Daleysa was diagnosed with cancer, and only through extraordinary measures by the staff at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, has she been able to melt the hearts of her parents with her beautiful smile.

“There are times we will cry and feel bad but just looking at her…,” Anselmo said, a sudden swell of emotion preventing him from completing his thought.

The journey began with the cry of an infant and a mother’s intuition. The couple, natives of Mexico who met four years ago, had just returned to their Baton Rouge apartment after evacuating to New Orleans during the August flooding when their daughter’s health became a concern.

Shortly after their return, when Daleysa was approaching six weeks old, she began vomiting, certainly not rare for a newborn, but as Anselmo said, “then it got bad.”

The frequency increased so the couple took their daughter to the doctor, who said Daleysa had gas and air in her stomach. But the next day, the condition worsened and Daleysa cried for nearly seven consecutive hours.

“I had an intuition that something was bad,” Bionicio said. “She was crying real bad. She was crying for hours.”

They returned to the doctor, who immediately ordered a battery of tests. The results were sobering, with the couple initially being told that perhaps a spot, perhaps a tumor, had been spotted near Daleysa’s pancreas.

During this time, the couple was also scrambling to have their daughter baptized. Through the assistance of the Hispanic Apostolate, Father Eliecer Montanez-Grimaldos MCM baptized Daleysa at OLOL.

Further examination revealed a cancer, and the next day the doctor said leukemia cells had spread through 96 percent of Daleysa’s spine and into her brain.

“Once we heard that, you blink your eyes and you have a whole different life,” Anselmo said. “Our baby is in total war with life.”

After being contacted by the OLOL staff, St. Jude immediately dispatched a helicopter to Baton Rouge. Four hours later, Bionicio and her daughter were in a room at St. Jude for what would become a three-month stay.

“If we had waited a week, (Daleysa) would not be here today,” Anselmo said. “I remembered I hugged her and I started crying. All we could do was hug her.”

Initially the prognosis was dour, with doctors giving Daleysa a slight chance of survival. She was losing weight and fed through a feeding tube for nearly six weeks. She also suffered a seizure at a little more than two months old.

But it was during this most difficult of times that Anselmo’s faith life, which was tested as a teenager in Georgia when he was a gang member, came full cycle.

“I asked God what was wrong with her,” he said. “Give me a sign. Let me know what I can do.

“I begged God please take this off of her.”

It was then what the couple calls a miracle began to unfold. Daleysa started to gain weight, and as the weeks turned into months additional tests found no leukemia cells in either her spine or brain.

“Thank the Lord her body accepted the chemo fine,” he said. “The doctors were really surprised about it and when entering (Daleysa’s) room would ask, ‘Who is this baby? She is so strong.’ ”

Prayer has played a critical role in his daughter’s treatment, Anselmo admitted, a statement that would have been difficult for him to make several years ago. Anselmo, who came to the United States at the age of three, acknowledged he “was not the best kid.”

Five-month old Daleysa Anselmo has battled cancer throughout her short life. At one point, leukemia cells covered 96 percent of her spine and spread into her brain. But through the power of prayer, Daleysa is leukemia free but still faces at least three more years of chemo treatments.

But once he returned to his mother’s church in North Carolina and “liked it,” his faith has continued to mature, to the point where he can see God’s hand in Daleysa’s illness.

“I always had faith in God, I have strong beliefs for the Lord,” he said. “I am thankful God put me in this situation because he chose me as a strong warrior. It’s something I could not have done without giving me the lesson first.

“I chose a bad life first, then I chose a good life.”

It’s a life he and Bionicio hope to share many years with their daughter. Although the doctors have expressed hope Daleysa will be able to lead a normal life, several obstacles remain.

She will soon have to spend a month at St. Jude for a series of 18 chemo treatments, and for the next three years will continue to receive additional treatments, although those will be administered at OLOL, which has an affiliation with St. Jude.

Potential side effects of the medication could develop, such as Daleysa not being able to bear children.

Finances are also a concern since Anselmo has had to miss so much work to be with his child. But he is also grateful to St. Jude and to his own family, which he said gives him “hope.”

Julia Scarnato, director of the Hispanic Apostolate, said the Hispanic community has rallied around the young couple. Donations have come in and a fundraiser to help defray expenses is planned in March.

“It has been beautiful to know the whole Hispanic community was praying for her,” Scarnato said, adding that the couple’s faith is evidenced by the fact the only picture of any kind on their wall is of the Blessed Virgin.

“For me it is unbelievable,” she added. “I admire them.

“Sometimes you don’t have too much money (to donate) but you have a smile, you can pray for somebody.”

For now, the outlook is bright for the family, an optimism seemed unfathomable only months ago. It is a brightness fueled by their own prayers and that of an entire community.