By Debbie Shelley

The Catholic Commentator

The Holy Spirit may have challenged you to ‘go deeper’ after setting New Year resolutions about getting the mind, body, finances and schedule in shape.

Evangelization can take place anywhere, from a quiet library to a neighborhood social gathering to prison, as is the case with Deacon Randy Clement, left, deacon assistant at St. John the Evangelist Church in Prairieville who ministers at Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women. Photo provided by Deacon Randy Clement

The fresh experiences of God’s love and forgiveness during the Year of Mercy and the heralding of the good news of God coming to live among us with the birth of Christ at Christmas may have nudged you: others won’t know about this if you don’t tell them, diocesan clergy members said. Witness your faith more boldly. Evangelize.

Things can become complicated when “who, what, when, where and how?” questions arise and we feel fear of coming across as judgmental or “strange” in our beliefs.

Clergy and lay people from the Diocese of Baton Rouge talked about the simple beauty of evangelization and how “everyday Catholics” are called and equipped to do it.

“Each of us has our mission, each of us is called to connect with others in such a way that they come into contact with God. Rather than shouting at the top of the steps of the State Capitol or broadcasting on YouTube, much of this work of connection is done in the everyday rather than the extraordinary,” said Father Chris Decker, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Maringouin, St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church in Livonia and St. oseph Church in Gross Tete, who evangelizes in digital media. “In fact, the Catechism (of the Catholic Church) reminds us that the work of the baptized is to transform the ordinary by our holy actions so that God may be glorified and souls brought to Christ.”

Deacon Randy Clement, deacon assistant at St. John the Evangelist Church in Prairieville and member of the Secular Franciscan Order, said catechesis and evangelization work together, yet each has a distinctive role. Deacon Clement evangelizes in prison ministry.

Catechesis is the sharing knowledge and evangelization involves sharing of God’s love, Deacon Clement said.

“Catechesis involves formation. Evangelization involves transformation,” said Deacon Clement.

“To me evangelization is about letting people know more about the love and mercy of Christ than the dogma of the church. Once they have that new experience of Christ, we can give them the knowledge,” he said.

Before going out to proclaim the Gospel, Deacon Clement and Father Decker noted people must look inside themselves.

“We have to be honest about the presence of evil in our world, the attachment and temptation to sin that we all experience. Recognizing this reality of our human experience allows us the first entry point into evangelizing another,” said Father Decker. “Awareness of one’s own sinfulness and his or her own need for Jesus’ healing can begin to raise awareness of that same struggle in others.”

Evangelization is often done during the course of good conversations. Father Chris Decker, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Maringuoin, St. Frances Cabrini Church in Livonia and St. Joseph Church in Gross Tete, shares the good news of the Gospel with some youth at World Youth Day. File photo by Debbie Shelley | The Catholic Commentator

Deacon Clement said, “If I’m going to go out and share Jesus, I have to have a relationship with Jesus.”

The “internal work” will give people compassion as they evangelize, the clergy members said.

They said not to worry about “what to say,” as the clearest messages often don’t involve eloquent dialogue.

“The way we treat people is the way we evangelize,” said Deacon Clement. Among his favorite sayings is from St. Francis of Assisi: “Preach the Gospel at all times and when necessary use words.”

And it can be done anywhere. Deacon Clement said his grandmother invited her neighbors over for coffee and to talk about their day.

“She was bringing the presence of Christ to others,” said Deacon Clement.

He also remembered from his youth a youth director who had the group “build things, work together and reach out to others.”

“That’s the first time I felt God was my friend and not a distant being whom I had to worry about offending,” said Deacon Clement.

Sharing stories and having compassion for others introduces others to Christ, said Father Decker and Deacon Clement.

Deacon Clement’s own story of personal pain, three beloved family members killed in separate incidents of violence, give him insight when ministering to prisoners at Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women, many of whom were victims of violence and abuse themselves.

“Some of these women have been raped by their fathers, and made to do horrible things,” Deacon Clement said.

Meeting people’s needs also opens them up to being evangelized, said Gwendolyn Carriere, parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Church in Baton Rouge, who helps the less fortunate through the church’s food pantry. A widow on a fixed income, she buys clothing and toiletry items for the homeless. She also initiated a “fill the bag” at St. Francis Xavier for Christmas to help those in need.

“It shows them someone cares,” said Carriere, who grew up in a poor family in New Orleans.

“When I was a child, the neighborhood shared what we had,” said Carriere. “If everyone can give a little bit, the world would improve.”

Once acts of compassion open people’s hearts, they may ask, “Why are you doing this?” Then the opportunity to evangelize is ripe.

“In the age of the Internet, it’s fairly easy to brush up on those areas of the Creed that we can tend to gloss over on Sunday,” said Father Decker. “Resources like catholic.com give little catechism boosters that can give us some concrete teaching to apply to the searching soul.

“… From here, we can determine how best to invite an encounter with the source of our joy and hope. It might be arranging an introduction to a priest or religious we know, it might be an invitation to a Bible study, it might be accompanying a person to Saturday reconciliation after years away.”

He urged people to be confident in God’s grace and recognize him as the one in control.

“Remember, God created each one of us. He knows our strengths, our weaknesses, our ‘comfort zones’ and the possibilities for our growth. He wishes to use all of these things to bring his mystical body (us) closer together,” Father Decker said.