Flooded homes and displaced families could not stop a tradition of faith that began 15 years ago.

On the evening of Jan. 7, nearly 30 young parishioners of Holy Rosary Church in St. Amant played out the Epiphany, a feat that overcame several obstacles because of the historic flooding that left much of the surrounding area under water.

“I think we have a great group of students and they just wanted to be a part of it,” Holy Rosary youth minister Brandi Kliebert said. “I think (the play) enhances the Christmas message and builds community. I think we have become like a little family.”

The students spent several weeks rehearsing, despite the added challenges. Kliebert said communication was the greatest obstacle.

“Some people are not even back in their homes,” she said. “We had to find other ways to get the message out.”

Perhaps a bit surprisingly, the number of cast members remained the same from a year ago when a record 30 participated. But Kliebert added that by the young people making those additional sacrifices to rehearse and participate in the play, the Christmas message was even more poignant this year.

“I think the Christmas message is giving of self,” she said. “The kids have really shown that this year in the giving of their time outside of what happened in the community. They are still giving.”

Stella Kliebert, who portrayed the Virgin Mary, said that through her participation in the play she “understands Jesus a little better.”

“It gives me a different meaning of Christmas; it was like the actual first Christmas,” said Kliebert, a second grader at St. John Primary School in Prairieville.

The play made its debut in 2002 when Tammy Vidrine was youth minister. Originally, teenagers acted out the Epiphany, but through the years, elementary school students took over the roles, and the play has become increasingly popular, as evidenced by the large number of people who remained after the 4 p.m. vigil Mass to watch the performance.

“We wanted to get family involved, and you see how packed (the church) was,” Vidrine said with a hint of pride. “I saw one of the (original) teenagers, and their child was one of the actors tonight.”

As the cast has increased, including the record number a year ago, Brandi Kliebert said she had to become creative to find roles for every child, including having students portray camels and sheep.

“We didn’t want to leave any child out,” she said. “Any kid that wanted to participate, we wanted them to have a role.”

Stella Kliebert said she felt “special” in her role, adding that her favorite part was when she had to bow down to an angel.

“At first I was a little scared,” she said. “And then it felt like I was even more special than I already am.”

Students in the Holy Rosary religious education program portrayed the main characters of the Epiphany, including the Three Wise Men, who came bearing gifts.