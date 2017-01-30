By Debbie Shelley

The Catholic Commentator

Newly canonized St. Teresa of Calcutta will accompany in spirit hundreds of young adults and youth from the Diocese of Baton Rouge trekking to Washington, D.C. for March for Life on Jan. 27.

March for Life is a life-changing experience for many of the hundreds of youth who make the trip to Washington, D.C., to speak out for the life of the unborn. Photo provided by Amelia Gallagher | Our Lady of Mercy Church Youth Group

“I Thirst,” is the diocesan theme for the march, which is inspired by St. Teresa’s meditation written as if Jesus were speaking directly to her.

St. Teresa’s teaching that one person can positively impact the world resonates with the youth. “If you can’t feed one hundred people, then feed one,” she said.

The attendees said they will apply her message to the protection of the unborn. They will join with the voices with thousands of others calling for the end of legalized abortion.

Hannah Bergeron, a senior at St. Michael the Archangel High School in Baton Rouge, was prompted to participate in the march for the first time this year after studying the effects abortion has on women spiritually, mentally and emotionally for her senior service project.

“I hope to see first-hand women who have changed their views on abortion and have decided to try to make a difference by speaking out for the lives of the unborn,” said Bergeron.

Trey Parker, St. Michael junior, said he was making his second march pilgrimage because, “every life, no matter what scenario, is so intimately a part of the mystical Body of Christ. Whenever one person is mistreated or abused, the entire Body of Christ is impacted, just as a rock that is thrown into a pond and sends ripples in every direction. I march to defend life in every circumstance, every scenario and every predicament, and in doing so, I defend all of my brothers and sisters in Christ and the Lord Jesus himself.”

The young Catholics indicated everyone can make an impact in standing up for life.

Macie Howell, a freshman at Southeastern Louisiana University who will accompany the youth group from St. John the Baptist Church in Zachary, said when she made her first March for Life trip four years ago she thought she was too young to make a difference. Her confidence and love for the march grew with each trip.

Acknowledging that changing America to a pro-life culture won’t happen overnight, she said, “But you can influence the people in front of you.”

She said she wants to become a neonatal nurse to further support life.

She is also excited to be mentoring one of the new pilgrims on the march.

“The fact that I am doing something for someone else makes me so happy,” said Howell.

Julia Coreil, who is making her first trip to March for Life with the St. John youth group, said she is passionately pro-life and looking forward to getting as much information as she can about the issue. She said she has received questions about why she is going to the march and why she isn’t pro-choice, and believes she will be able to better answer such questions and negative responses to her answers.

“People are sometimes afraid to take on a controversial topic, but I think that’s the most exciting thing about it,” said Coreil.

She looks forward to helping women in crisis pregnancy situations not be coerced or persuaded into an abortion. And, above all, help them have courage and hope.

“Anything can be a new beginning if you look at it from the right perspective,” said Coreil.

Helping women achieve a new beginning has been a ministry of Emily Lavastida, who made her first pilgrimage to March for Life in 2008 with the youth group at St. Joseph Church in Ponchatoula. She will mentor youth after recently returning from a year of serving with Maggie’s Place, a community in Phoenix, Arizona that provides housing and support for pregnant women.

Knowing abortion is degrading and has traumatic life-long experiences, Lavastida said she wants to teach others about comforting women with crisis pregnancies. She said she has seen the positive result when these women receive support.

“I’ve seen women become the best of mothers in the craziest situations,” said Lavadstida.

The March for Life Pilgrimage is challenging, including the 24-hour bus ride to Washington, D.C. and braving cold temperatures on the march. Last year was particularly difficult, with blizzard conditions and many youth becoming sick, forcing the pilgrims to come home early.

But it was the positive stories from that trip that inspired Thomas Kadair, a member of the youth group at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge, to sign up for his first trip this year. He heard about the problems, but he also heard stories about the youth picking up the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia from their motherhouse in Nashville, Tennessee, the MP3 rallies and the bond the youth formed on the road. He said he also heard powerful testimonies from Father Andrew Merrick, vocations director for the Diocese of Baton Rouge and Tres Turner, who was a member of the Our Lady of Mercy youth group last year.

Turner said, “Last year was my first year to go the March for Life, and it was definitely an experience that I need to have again. This time, it will be from a different perspective, as a seminarian instead of a high school senior. The cause is what drew me in last year, and the overall experience kept me coming back. The pro-life movement is an amazing way to express our love for humanity and be a protector for the most vulnerable. Attending the march in Baton Rouge, I was thrown into a joyful week of adoration and action. While we were not able to attend the actual March for Life due to the weather, the build up to that day prepared me for a lifelong relationship with God.

“March for Life is the reason that I am in seminary right now. God used my experiences during that week to reveal a hidden desire I had for priesthood and a thirst to dig deeper to find how I am called to love in this world. The exposure to religious life during this trip left me in a state of uncontainable joy! Each bus was equipped with a priest, seminarians and Nashville Dominicans that brought a new level to the stereotypes we have for the celibate life.”