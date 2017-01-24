By Rachele Smith

The Catholic Commentator

This time last year, John Bennett was at home enjoying his first year of retirement.

John Bennett, who recently retired as principal at St. Aloysius School in Baton Rouge, has accepted the position of interim president at Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School. File photo

Bennett, who served for 30 years as principal at St. Aloysius School in Baton Rouge, said he appreciated the slower pace of what some have coined the “encore years” and would often savor his two and a half cups of coffee in the morning while reading the newspaper.

But more than anything, he said he enjoyed spending additional time with his family and took great joy in being able to care for two of his grandchildren certain days during the week.

Today, however, those activities have changed, and Bennett is once again behind the desk of a school, this time as the interim president of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School.

Bennett, who was on the school’s board, agreed to take the position shortly after Dr. James Llorens resigned from the post in November citing personal and family obligations.

“A national search is underway for a new president,” said Bennett.

For Bennett, the opportunity to serve Cristo Rey as it continues to establish its tested mix of academics and work experience for inner-city education in Baton Rouge is important.

The school, which is part of the nationwide Cristo Rey Network, provides a Catholic education for students who otherwise might not be able to afford it, while also offering a faith-filled environment immersed in values and morals, he said.

“We want this school to be a gift to the community,” added Bennett, noting Cristo Rey has benefited from the tremendous support it has received from many businesses, individuals and other groups in the area, especially the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady sisters.

Bennett explained that as president of Cristo Rey, his duties are somewhat connected to the same responsibilities he had before as principal; however, the expectations between the two are distinct.

“Being a principal, you have to have the vision of long range planning, but you also have to be a practitioner in terms of always being in the moment and having to deal with the day-to-day activities of a school,” said Bennett.

Even though there is some sharing of those tasks, he explained, the president is focused on improvement in all areas, from academic to finance to facilities.

“It (the president’s job) is determining how are we going to become what we want to become and how are we going to do that as quickly as possible,” Bennett added.

For Cristo Rey, that means growing and rebuilding.

Next school year, as expected, Bennett said the school will add another class of students bumping up its enrollment to sophomores and freshmen.

Cristo Rey opened to 79 freshmen in August. However, three days later, it was forced to close after floodwaters inundated its campus at the former Redemptorist High School.

The school has been in its temporary home, in office space at the old Bon Marché Mall, ever since. But that should change, according to Bennett, who is hopeful construction will get underway soon for the school’s permanent home.

As he helps Cristo Rey complete its inaugural year and plan for the future, Bennett is proud of the work the school has accomplished so far. He said once the national search is over, he plans to stay on the Cristo Rey board.