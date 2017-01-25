By Rachele Smith

The Catholic Commentator

“A servant leader.”

Mary Clare Polito is the interim principal at St. Jude the Apostle School in Baton Rouge. Photo by Rachele Smith | The Catholic Commentator

That’s how Mary Clare Polito describes herself. Her willingness to accept yet another leadership role in Catholic schools, this time as interim principal at St. Jude the Apostle School in Baton Rouge, proves she is serving others first.

In 2013, Polito retired from her post as principal of St. Louis King of France School in Baton Rouge. She had worked there in many roles since 1984, ultimately taking over the helm 14 years later.

Even though she was enjoying retirement, Polito returned to St. Louis near the end of the 2015-2016 school year when she was asked to lend a hand after then- principal Ed Kavanaugh became ill.

Now, nearly six months later, Polito is at it again and ready to serve where needed. She reported to work when schools returned in January and is excited to lead St. Jude.

“I’m here to make sure everything is prepared and in line for next year so the new principal can come in and hit the ground running,” she said, noting that some of her big projects this semester will include registration and open house along with watching over renovations to the school’s cafeteria and bathrooms on campus.

“The teachers and staff have been so wonderful to work with. There is a good spirit of cooperation here,” she added.

Part of that cooperation began when Polito met with teachers and staff shortly after accepting the helm of the school. She said she appreciated learning more about the culture of the school, and she enjoyed talking with and listening to older students as they shared their thoughts and ideas on what makes St. Jude a special place.

She said she plans to help the school community be the best it can be.

“If the teachers need something, and it is within my means, I will do everything I can to make it happen,” she explained. “I’m not here to make big changes.”

As a retiree, Polito said she kept busy by helping family, which included picking up a paintbrush when she and her husband helped refurbish their son’s home. She enjoyed the work, but she admitted she is excited to be back in education.

“I’m glad to be here. I missed the energy from the children. They always amaze me. The younger ones give you so much unconditional love and the older ones have great ideas,” she remarked.

“I feel so alive when I’m here,” she said.

Polito emphasized that being in a Catholic school environment is special. Since she never had what she called “the advantage” of a Catholic education, Polito and her husband were determined to give that to their own children.

“There are so many benefits of a Catholic education,” she noted, pointing out that academic excellence is only the beginning.

“It’s the focus on prayers, the building of relationships in times of need, and the value in the way service is instilled,” she said.

For Polito, that ministry of service expands beyond the school building. Not only does she offer herself when needed to Catholic schools, but she is also active on the church parish level. She serves as a eucharistic minister at St. Louis King of France Church, a parish community her husband’s family helped start decades ago.

She and her family were also instrumental in the founding of a softball program for the church community.

She even has a ring to prove it.

Several years ago, Polito and her husband were inducted into the Louisiana United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) Hall of Fame for their volunteer efforts with the softball program.

“It was huge at one time,” she said, noting that while many people focus on baseball now, the sport is still fun.