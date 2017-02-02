The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom should I fear?

The Lord is my life’s refuge; of whom should I be afraid? – Ps 27:1

The Liturgy of the Church has moved into a new season entitled “Ordinary Time.” Despite the title, the readings we hear in Mass are rich in the extraordinary actions of Jesus. The season begins with messages of light, salvation, calling and humility. Jesus clearly shows us the steps required in order to follow his path.

Step One – Light and Salvation

The words in Psalm 27 are clear as to who God is, “The Lord is my light and salvation …” Jesus is the beacon who leads us home to our father. We are called to walk confidently with Jesus, rather than fearfully. Fear paralyzes, confidence energizes. Why seek limited bounty in the world when one can find inexhaustible treasures of eternity by following the light of Christ? This light is given to us at baptism. If we allow, this light will lead us to great joy, infinite peace and unfathomable courage.

Step Two – Answering Jesus’ call

How often do you intentionally not answer a call? Some callers we may avoid, while others we put off until later because they need more time or thought. Whichever situation applies, we usually allow the caller to leave a message. How often do you think Jesus is calling: daily, weekly, monthly or never because we are supposed to call him? Perhaps Jesus is calling you now. Truthfully, he is calling you every second of your life. Have you answered him today?

From the moment the waters of baptism splash onto our skin, we are his to follow. Given to him by our parents or by our own choosing later in life through the RCIA process, we are to step into his footsteps every moment and listen to his instructions. We can answer the call in any number of ways: praying, reading sacred Scripture, serving others, being kind and loving others. Yet, what follows is the deepest response.

Step Three – Humble Service

What should our mindset be as we fol low Jesus? Brilliantly, Jesus explains our humble path in the Sermon on the Mount. He does not expect us to be the wisest, smartest, most powerful and noble. In paradox, Jesus calls the weak, lowly and despised in order to lift us into his glory, relying on him for everything. The Beatitudes capture the essence of how we are to “go up the mountain” and receive his teachings which will enable us to recognize the need for: (1) detachment of this world and finding security in God; (2) sadness of sin only to find comfort in God; (3) seeking what is right and satisfied by doing God’s will; (4) forgiving others, as we are forgiven by God; (5) living truthfully, so we can clearly see God; (6) being one of peace in order to bring others the same; and (7) accepting persecution while being firmly committed to God.

Blessed means “fortunate.” In living the blessings of the New Covenant given by Jesus we have much to look forward to in eternity. “Being” for others is exactly what Jesus is asking of us. Let us share his light, message of salvation, then say “yes” to his will and walk humbly and confidently in faith.

Dow is the director of Evangelization and Catechesis for the Diocese of Baton Rouge.